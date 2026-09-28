ETV Bharat / state

Veterinary Officer Recruitment Row: 'Punish The Guilty, Appoint The Untainted', Candidates Give Karnataka Govt 10-Day Deadline

Bengaluru: Veterinary officer recruitment candidates protesting at Freedom Park have given the Karnataka government 10 days to issue conditional appointment orders to selected candidates who are not implicated in the ongoing investigation into alleged recruitment irregularities.

Karnataka Congress spokesperson Natraj Gowda, who received a memorandum from the protesters on Monday, backed their demand and assured them that their concerns would be conveyed to the government.

Natraj Gowda said the Chief Minister D K Shivakumar was already examining the issue and expressed confidence that candidates found uninvolved in the alleged irregularities would get justice.

Karnataka Congress spokesperson Natraj Gowda addressing the veterinary officer recruitment candidates who were protesting at Freedom Park, BEngaluru on Monday. (ETV Bharat)

“The CID has investigated the candidates, including their backgrounds and bank accounts. Those whose names have not figured in the FIR are seeking conditional appointment orders. Their demand is reasonable,” he said, adding that he would personally take the memorandum to the government.

Hundreds of candidates gathered at Freedom Park on Monday (September 28), demanding appointments for candidates they described as genuine selections. The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) had conducted recruitment for 400 veterinary officer posts and published a final list of 329 candidates on July 17, 2026.

Candidates’ 10-Day Deadline Demand conditional appointment orders for candidates not implicated in the probe Support continuation of CID and ED investigations Willing to submit self-affidavits and cooperate with investigators Seek separation of allegedly tainted candidates from those against whom no wrongdoing has been established Government given 10 days to respond Candidates threaten indefinite hunger strike if no action follows

‘Punish the Guilty, Don’t Penalise Others’

The recruitment process is under scrutiny by the Criminal Investigation Department and Enforcement Directorate (ED) over alleged irregularities. Reports have indicated that investigators are probing candidates suspected of benefiting from an alleged question-paper leak and examining financial transactions linked to the suspected irregularities.

The protesters said they welcomed the investigations and were willing to submit self-affidavits to the KPSC and cooperate with the agencies.

Their principal demand is that candidates against whom there is evidence of wrongdoing be separated from those who have not been found to be involved.

“Punish those involved in corruption, but candidates who secured selection through hard work should receive appointment orders without delay,” protester Sandeep Rai said.