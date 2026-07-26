ETV Bharat / state

Veterinary Doctors' Recruitment: KPSC Chairman, Officials Booked For Irregularities

To confirm the suspicion, a relative of Shivashankarappa, despite having completed his graduation with a minimum CGPA, passed the examination with more than 450 marks, securing the highest rank. The mobile phones of the candidates who made it to the final list were switched off the day before the examination and on the day of the examination, states the complaint.

However, some candidates who scored average in their veterinary degree secured more than 400 marks, which raises suspicion, the complainant mentioned.

The complaint states that candidates who are relatives of the chairman, members and staff of the commission have passed with the highest ranks. Surprisingly, some candidates who cleared examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) could not even get 350 marks in this examination.

KPSC, which conducted the recruitment examination for 400 veterinary doctors in the Animal Husbandry & Fisheries Department on January 8 and 9, had declared the final selection list on July 17.

Following a complaint by Manjunath, a veterinarian from Channarayapatna taluk in Hassan, the Vidhana Soudha police station in Bengaluru lodged the FIR on Friday against Shivashankarappa, KPSC members, officers and 29 selected candidates.

Bengaluru: A case has been registered against now-suspended Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukara and other officials based on a complaint filed by a candidate alleging irregularities in the recruitment process of veterinary doctors, officials said on Sunday.

It has been claimed that some middlemen took the candidates in their vehicles, kept them in hotels/resorts in other states, gave them the question papers with answer keys, trained them for the examination and dropped them off near the examination centre. Therefore, a thorough investigation needs to be conducted into the place where the candidates were put up the night before the examination, the complaint urged.

According to the complaint, many candidates answered only a few questions in the OMR copy, leaving most of the questions unattempted. For this, a request has been made to the commission through RTI for the CCTV footage of the examination centre, which will be submitted after the footage is available, it stated.

The complaint further alleged that the candidates in the provisional selection list published on May 26 have passed with the highest rank, raising suspicion that the OMR has been amended. Therefore, the OMR copies should be carbon-dated in the FSL, and the people behind the irregularities should be investigated.

Also, the eligibility list published by the commission on February 12 only contains the names and registration numbers of the candidates. There is no address, phone number or marks scored in the exam.

However, some candidates have been called by intermediaries to inform them about how many marks they are behind the last candidate on the selection list. To secure a job, these middlemen demanded about Rs 80 lakhs to bring out the OMR copies and correct them by the respective candidates, the complaint claims.

If a candidate accepts the offer, he needs to pay Rs 40 lakh as advance, and the remaining amount will be paid after the job is secured. Manjunath has mentioned in his complaint that the video and audio records of such incidents are available.

"KPSC chairman, members and officials supplied the candidates' private information and scores to the intermediaries. As these officials themselves may have called the candidates through the intermediaries, a thorough investigation into this matter is needed," Manjunath mentioned in the complaint.