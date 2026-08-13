Veterinary Doctor Duped Of ₹1.40 Crore Dies After Jumping From 8th Floor Of Apartment In UP's Gorakhpur
Veterinary doctor died by suicide in UP's Gorakhpur after facing depression due to financial fraud.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 9:15 PM IST
Gorakhpur: A veterinary doctor who was duped of ₹1.40 crore allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the eighth floor of an apartment building in the Gorakhnath police station area.
Parmatma Singh (52) died days after he had got a case registered on August 5, complaining that Garima Singh, the daughter of a railway officer, had duped him of his money.
Both the father and daughter were arrested and are lodged in jail. The deceased man was originally residing in Mau district but lived in an apartment in the Rajendra Nagar area. He is survived by his wife, Sumitra Singh, his son, Arihant Singh, and his daughter, Binni.
The middle-aged man died by the time his family rushed him to the hospital. Police recovered a suicide note from the deceased's pocket, in which he held Garima responsible for his death.
Station House Officer (SHO) of Gorakhnath police station, Vijay Singh, said that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and the matter is under investigation. The suicide note found in the deceased's pocket is also being examined, the police officer said.
According to the family members of the deceased, the veterinarian had been suffering from depression after becoming the victim of fraud. He had reportedly been promised clearance of his loan under a repayment scheme by the accused.
On Thursday morning, after having breakfast, the veterinarian went to the roof for a walk and jumped from there. The veterinary doctor's parents have arrived in Gorakhpur from Mau after they were informed about the incident and remain inconsolable.
Wife of the deceased, Sumitra, said that her husband was receiving constant calls from the bank to pay back the loan. Sensing that he would be unable to clear the loan, as he earned a salary of ₹1.25 lakh against an EMI obligation of ₹3 lakh, he went into depression, added Sumitra.
According to officials, Garima and her father had duped several people and are facing many cases. Sumitra cautioned that if the money is not recovered, others might follow suit and take their own lives.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
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