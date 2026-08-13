ETV Bharat / state

Veterinary Doctor Duped Of ₹1.40 Crore Dies After Jumping From 8th Floor Of Apartment In UP's Gorakhpur

In Gorakhpur, a veterinary doctor allegedly took his life by suicide by jumping from apartment building. ( ETV Bharat )

Gorakhpur: A veterinary doctor who was duped of ₹1.40 crore allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the eighth floor of an apartment building in the Gorakhnath police station area.

Parmatma Singh (52) died days after he had got a case registered on August 5, complaining that Garima Singh, the daughter of a railway officer, had duped him of his money.

Both the father and daughter were arrested and are lodged in jail. The deceased man was originally residing in Mau district but lived in an apartment in the Rajendra Nagar area. He is survived by his wife, Sumitra Singh, his son, Arihant Singh, and his daughter, Binni.

In Gorakhpur, a veterinary doctor allegedly took his life by suicide by jumping from apartment building. (ETV Bharat)

The middle-aged man died by the time his family rushed him to the hospital. Police recovered a suicide note from the deceased's pocket, in which he held Garima responsible for his death.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Gorakhnath police station, Vijay Singh, said that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and the matter is under investigation. The suicide note found in the deceased's pocket is also being examined, the police officer said.