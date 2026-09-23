Veterinarians Urge Livestock Owners To Remain Vigilant About Lumpy Skin Disease Symptoms, Ensure Vaccination
Veterinarians have urged livestock owners to ensure vaccination and ensure cleanliness to prevent lumpy skin disease.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 8:07 PM IST
Meerut: With the lumpy skin disease case rising in different parts of the country, veterinarians have urged people to remain vigilant about its symptoms and advised the cattle owners to undertake timely vaccination of animals.
The disease has affected livestock across several states including Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.
According to veterinarians the disease causes a drop in the animal's blood levels leading to death. Meerut's Chief Veterinary Officer, Pavitrajit Singh, said that the viral disease that first appeared in Haryana and spread to Uttarakhand has now reached Meerut via Saharanpur.
“In Meerut, the administration is ensuring timely vaccination. As a precautionary measure, vaccination drives were first conducted in rural areas,” said Pavitrajit.
Meerut Chief Veterinary Officer however noted that while lumpy skin disease is a viral infection, livestock can be protected through vaccination and other measures.
“Livestock owners should ensure that if vaccination drives are underway in their vicinity, they should get their animals vaccinated immediately. Furthermore, they should not limit this to their own cattle but motivate others to ensure that the cattle are vaccinated, as the vaccine is provided free of cost.”
Veterinarians however said that the cattle in the advanced stages of pregnancy (seven months or more) should not be vaccinated, nor should the calves younger than four months. Pavitrajit emphasised that the best way to protect livestock from the disease is to get them vaccinated.
Veterinarians have said that even if there is no immediate threat of the virus in the village one should contact the local civic body to ensure "cleanliness, fogging, and spraying to prevent breeding of insects."
Livestock owners have also been urged to consider covering the area around their animals with mosquito nets to prevent the disease from spreading through mosquitoes and flies. Veterinarians have further advised to pay livestock owners to special attention to the animals' diet and immunity.
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