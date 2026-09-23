ETV Bharat / state

Veterinarians Urge Livestock Owners To Remain Vigilant About Lumpy Skin Disease Symptoms, Ensure Vaccination

Meerut: With the lumpy skin disease case rising in different parts of the country, veterinarians have urged people to remain vigilant about its symptoms and advised the cattle owners to undertake timely vaccination of animals.

The disease has affected livestock across several states including Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

According to veterinarians the disease causes a drop in the animal's blood levels leading to death. Meerut's Chief Veterinary Officer, Pavitrajit Singh, said that the viral disease that first appeared in Haryana and spread to Uttarakhand has now reached Meerut via Saharanpur.

“In Meerut, the administration is ensuring timely vaccination. As a precautionary measure, vaccination drives were first conducted in rural areas,” said Pavitrajit.

Meerut Chief Veterinary Officer however noted that while lumpy skin disease is a viral infection, livestock can be protected through vaccination and other measures.