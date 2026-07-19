ETV Bharat / state

Interview | African Swine Fever Vaccine To Hit Market in Six Months: Veterinarian

Surguja: Pig farmers are set to benefit from India's first indigenous African Swine Fever (ASF) vaccine, launched by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after successful trials at the Government Pig Breeding Farm in Ambikapur. Dr Chandra Kumar Mishra, a senior veterinarian who oversaw the trials conducted by the team of scientists, explained the vaccine's development, testing and expected rollout in an interview with ETV Bharat.

Question: What is African Swine Fever, and how dangerous is it?

Answer: African Swine Fever is a viral illness that affects pigs. It has a 100 percent mortality rate. This causes huge financial losses for pig farmers. The disease arrived in India in 2020, hitting the Northeastern states and Punjab hard, resulting in significant losses for the farming community.

To address these challenges, scientists from the from the High Security Animal Disease Laboratory in Bhopal—an ICAR (Delhi) facility—collected the virus antigen from Punjab and the Northeast. They worked on developing a vaccine for four to five years and ran trials in the lab first. Once those trials in Bhopal succeeded, they expanded the tests to to the Government Pig Breeding Farm in Ambikapur, an initiative of the Animal Husbandry Department. Vaccine trials began there in March.

Question: How many trials were conducted, how often did the team visit, and what is the current status?

Answer: The team has been visiting Ambikapur every 15 days since March, and senior scientists from there also joined the site visits. A total of 50 pigs of different ages were chosen for the vaccine trial; this group included piglets, younger pigs, adults, and pregnant sows. The goal was to evaluate the vaccine's effectiveness and its effects on pigs of various ages. Scientists visited the Sakalo farm every fortnight to collect blood, serum, and nasal samples, which were sent to Bhopal for laboratory testing.

Question: Has the vaccine been launched yet? What stage is it at, and when will it be available in the market?