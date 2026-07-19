Interview | African Swine Fever Vaccine To Hit Market in Six Months: Veterinarian
Developed by ICAR scientists, the vaccine underwent months of trials in Ambikapur and is set to reach the market in six months, reports Desh Deepak.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 7:22 PM IST
Surguja: Pig farmers are set to benefit from India's first indigenous African Swine Fever (ASF) vaccine, launched by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after successful trials at the Government Pig Breeding Farm in Ambikapur. Dr Chandra Kumar Mishra, a senior veterinarian who oversaw the trials conducted by the team of scientists, explained the vaccine's development, testing and expected rollout in an interview with ETV Bharat.
Question: What is African Swine Fever, and how dangerous is it?
Answer: African Swine Fever is a viral illness that affects pigs. It has a 100 percent mortality rate. This causes huge financial losses for pig farmers. The disease arrived in India in 2020, hitting the Northeastern states and Punjab hard, resulting in significant losses for the farming community.
To address these challenges, scientists from the from the High Security Animal Disease Laboratory in Bhopal—an ICAR (Delhi) facility—collected the virus antigen from Punjab and the Northeast. They worked on developing a vaccine for four to five years and ran trials in the lab first. Once those trials in Bhopal succeeded, they expanded the tests to to the Government Pig Breeding Farm in Ambikapur, an initiative of the Animal Husbandry Department. Vaccine trials began there in March.
Question: How many trials were conducted, how often did the team visit, and what is the current status?
Answer: The team has been visiting Ambikapur every 15 days since March, and senior scientists from there also joined the site visits. A total of 50 pigs of different ages were chosen for the vaccine trial; this group included piglets, younger pigs, adults, and pregnant sows. The goal was to evaluate the vaccine's effectiveness and its effects on pigs of various ages. Scientists visited the Sakalo farm every fortnight to collect blood, serum, and nasal samples, which were sent to Bhopal for laboratory testing.
Question: Has the vaccine been launched yet? What stage is it at, and when will it be available in the market?
Answer: July 16th marked the 98th Foundation Day of the ICAR. An event was held in Delhi to commemorate the occasion, attended by Union Agriculture Minister Chouhan and Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry Rajiv Ranjan Singh. The ICAR Director and the Director of the High-Security Animal Disease Laboratory in Bhopal were also present. The four scientists responsible for developing the vaccine—Dr. Raju Kumar, Dr. Senthil, Dr. Fateh Singh, and Dr. Venkatesh—attended the event as well; they have been monitoring the vaccine's progress in Ambikapur. Minister Chouhan dedicated this indigenous vaccine to the nation. He remarked that it would significantly help pig farmers, highlighting that the disease it targets leads to 100% mortality and there were no previous treatments, but this vaccine can prevent it.
Question: When will the vaccine be ready for the market, and what is the process involved?
Answer: This vaccine, dedicated to the nation, is highly beneficial. It will likely take about six months before it hits the market. The process includes auction and patenting steps, followed by manufacturing by a pharmaceutical company. Currently, pigs within a one-kilometer radius of a reported case are culled to stop the disease from spreading. However, once vaccination starts, the advantages will be clear.
Question: You were part of the team that achieved this milestone; how do you feel about it?
Answer: It's incredibly satisfying when you take on a responsibility and see it succeed. We had great support and guidance from everyone involved. I feel proud to have been part of this team. If we are entrusted with similar tasks in the future, we will carry them out.
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