Veteran TMC MP Saugata Roy In Hospital With Low BP, Diarrhoea

Kolkata: Veteran Trinamool Congress parliamentarian Saugata Roy was admitted to a private hospital in South Kolkata late on Sunday night following low blood pressure and diarrhoea.

As Roy has type-II diabetes and a history of several hospital visits in the past year, he is being kept under special observation. However, according to hospital sources, the MP's condition is stable. Doctors are monitoring his health. "His condition is currently stable, and he is under medical supervision," an official at the hospital said.

The 78-year-old MP from Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency was advised by doctors to get admitted to a hospital following a deterioration in his health condition.