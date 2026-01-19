Veteran TMC MP Saugata Roy In Hospital With Low BP, Diarrhoea
An official at the South Kolkata hospital said he is stable and is being kept under medical supervision. He was hospitalised several times last year.
Kolkata: Veteran Trinamool Congress parliamentarian Saugata Roy was admitted to a private hospital in South Kolkata late on Sunday night following low blood pressure and diarrhoea.
As Roy has type-II diabetes and a history of several hospital visits in the past year, he is being kept under special observation. However, according to hospital sources, the MP's condition is stable. Doctors are monitoring his health. "His condition is currently stable, and he is under medical supervision," an official at the hospital said.
The 78-year-old MP from Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency was advised by doctors to get admitted to a hospital following a deterioration in his health condition.
It is worth noting that Roy was admitted to the same hospital in the Minto Park area a few days ago after accidentally falling at home, resulting in slurred speech, incoherence and drowsiness. He also experienced chest pain and breathing difficulties. As he was already suffering from dementia, a hospital admission was necessary.
Furthermore, in April 2025, Roy fell ill at an event in Ariadaha, soon after getting out of the car. He was rushed to a private hospital near Rath Tala and was admitted to the ICU, as he was experiencing chest pain. Subsequently, a pacemaker was implanted. At that time, Dum Dum MLA Bratya Basu and Baranagar MLA Sayantika Banerjee visited him at the hospital.
In June 2025, Roy again experienced shortness of breath and chest pain.
