Veteran Dravidian Leader L Ganesan Passes Away; TN CM, Vaiko Condole

Chennai: Dravidian stalwart L Ganesan passed away at his residence in Thanjavur due to age-related ailments on Sunday.

He was 92 and is survived by his wife. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled his death and said Ganesan dedicated his life to the DMK and the cause of Tamil identity. Expressing profound grief, the DMK President highlighted Ganesan's role as a key leader of the student force during historic protests against the imposition of Hindi.

"He was a member of the party's high-level action committee. My heart aches to know that we can no longer see him in the Legislative Assembly and Parliament," he said in a statement. "Devoted to the ideology of the Dravidian movement, Ganesan earned the respect of the people and served the political arena. He will live in our hearts forever," he added.

The CM, along with his cabinet colleagues KN Nehru and Anbil Mahesh, paid their last respects to the departed soul at his residence in Thanjavur. In his condolence message, MDMK chief Vaiko expressed shock over the passing of Ganesan.