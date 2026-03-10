ETV Bharat / state

Veteran Congress Leader, Ex-Union Minister Biren Singh Engti Dies At 81

Guwahati: Veteran Congress leader and former Union minister Biren Singh Engti died at a private hospital here on Tuesday. He was 81. A party spokesperson said that Engti was brought to Guwahati for treatment from his Diphu residence and breathed his last this morning.

"The mortal remains have been taken to Diphu, where last respects will be paid," the spokesperson added.

A five-time Lok Sabha MP from Diphu constituency, Engti had also served as a minister of state in the Rajiv Gandhi government in the Centre. Having entered the Lok Sabha in the 1970s, the veteran leader of Karbi Anglong had won his last election to the lower house in 2014. He had also served as the chief executive member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

Condoling Engti's death, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X: "The passing away of Shri Biren Singh Engti, veteran leader from Karbi Anglong and former Union Minister, is a great loss for Assam."