ETV Bharat / state

Veteran Congress Leader And J&K MLA Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed Dies At 73

Srinagar: Senior Congress leader and sitting Anantnag legislator Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed died in Jammu late Thursday night after a prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 73. Sayeed, who had been unwell for some time, was elected to the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly from Anantnag in the 2024 Assembly elections. His death has left the Anantnag Assembly seat vacant, necessitating a by-election to fill the vacancy. A law graduate from the University of Kashmir, Sayeed completed his LLB degree in 1980 before beginning his political career. Over the decades, he emerged as a prominent politician from the Valley and held several positions in the Congress party and successive governments.

He took the oath as MLA on October 8, 2024. His political journey spanned three decades. He represented the Kokernag constituency in the Assembly in 1987, 2002 and 2008, and went on to head the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee as its President.

He was first sworn in as minister on November 2, 2002, under the PDP–Congress coalition governments led first by Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and later by Ghulam Nabi Azad. During this period, he held the Education portfolio alongside other departments such as Rural Development, Science and Technology, and Haj and Auqaf.

He was re-appointed to the cabinet following his 2008 election victory from Kokernag in the NC–Congress coalition government led by Omar Abdullah, serving primarily as Cabinet Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

He is the second sitting MLA to pass away after winning the 2024 assembly elections. BJP MLA from the Nagrota assembly constituency of Jammu, Devender Rana, passed away on October 31, 2024, after winning the assembly elections. The last rites of the deceased MLA will be held at his ancestral place in the Damhal Achabal area of Anantnag.