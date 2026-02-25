Veteran CPI leader R Nallakannu Passes Away At 101
Veteran CPI leader R Nallakannu passed away at the age of 101 while undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai.
Veteran CPI leader R Nallakannu died at the age of 101 (IANS)
Published : February 25, 2026 at 2:50 PM IST
Chennai: Veteran Communist Party of India (CPI) leader R Nallakannu passed away on Wednesday while receiving treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital here due to failure of all vital organs, according to hospital authorities.
He was 101 years old. Nallakannu breathed his last at 1:55 PM on February 25, 2026, as confirmed by the hospital.
More details to follow