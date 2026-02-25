ETV Bharat / state

Veteran CPI leader R Nallakannu Passes Away At 101

Chennai: Veteran Communist Party of India (CPI) leader R Nallakannu passed away on Wednesday while receiving treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital here due to failure of all vital organs, according to hospital authorities.

He was 101 years old. Nallakannu breathed his last at 1:55 PM on February 25, 2026, as confirmed by the hospital.