Veteran BJP Leader Ramachandra Gowda Dies
BJP state president B Y Vijayendra expressed grief over the death of Ramachandra Gowda
By PTI
Published : July 14, 2026 at 3:06 PM IST
Bengaluru: Veteran BJP leader and former Karnataka Minister Ramachandra Gowda died at a private hospital here on Tuesday due to age-related issues, party sources said. He was 88.
Taking to social media platform 'X', BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said the news of the passing of Ramachandra Gowda, a wise leader who served as an exemplary legislator representing the Bangalore Graduates' constituency competently for nearly three decades, has caused profound shock and sorrow among the party's senior leaders, guides, and former ministers.
"Beginning his public life as an RSS swayamsevak and working steadfastly for the principles and ideology since the days of the Jan Sangh, the party has suffered an irreplaceable loss with the demise of Shri Ramachandra Gowda," he said.
Vijayendra said that the BJP leader's long and dedicated service as a voice for the common people-whether as a member of the Bangalore City Corporation, a member of the Legislative Council, or a minister-stands as an ideal example.
He expressed that the pivotal role he played and the contributions he made in organising and strengthening the party from the grassroots level in the state can never be forgotten. Vijayendra recalled that Gowda was a close associate of his father B S Yediyurappa, and he had the privilege of knowing him personally.
"His administrative acumen, integrity, and concern for the welfare of the people were always inspiring. His warmth, affection, and guidance will remain unforgettable. Losing such a kind-hearted leader, who was respected by all and had no personal enemies, is also a deeply personal loss for me," he said.
With the passing of Gowda, Karnataka has lost one of its most senior and respected political figures, he said.
"May God grant eternal peace to the departed soul. I pray that he gives strength to his son, Shri Saptagiri Gowda, the entire bereaved family, his countless admirers, and party workers to bear this irreparable loss," he added.
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