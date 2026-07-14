ETV Bharat / state

Veteran BJP Leader Ramachandra Gowda Dies

Bengaluru: Veteran BJP leader and former Karnataka Minister Ramachandra Gowda died at a private hospital here on Tuesday due to age-related issues, party sources said. He was 88.

Taking to social media platform 'X', BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said the news of the passing of Ramachandra Gowda, a wise leader who served as an exemplary legislator representing the Bangalore Graduates' constituency competently for nearly three decades, has caused profound shock and sorrow among the party's senior leaders, guides, and former ministers.

"Beginning his public life as an RSS swayamsevak and working steadfastly for the principles and ideology since the days of the Jan Sangh, the party has suffered an irreplaceable loss with the demise of Shri Ramachandra Gowda," he said.

Vijayendra said that the BJP leader's long and dedicated service as a voice for the common people-whether as a member of the Bangalore City Corporation, a member of the Legislative Council, or a minister-stands as an ideal example.