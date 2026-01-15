ETV Bharat / state

Veteran Assam Journalist Pradip Baruah Passes Away

Guwahati: Pradip Baruah, the editor of the popular Assamese magazine Prantik, passed away at the age of 88 on Wednesday January 14. He was 87. Baruah breathed his last at a private hospital in Guwahati at around 7:27PM.

The journalist was the youngest son of the founder of The Assam Tribune group of newspapers Radha Govind Baruah. His elder brother and Managing Editor of Assam Tribune Prafulla Govinda Baruah had died exactly a month ago on December 14.

The veteran journalist had been admitted to Down Town Hospital in Guwahati for the last 12 days. His body was brought to his residence on Thursday morning. The funeral procession was scheduled at the Navagraha crematorium at approximately 11:00 AM.

Baruah was born on September 3, 1938, in Dibrugarh. He was the editor of Prantik, a weekly Assamese language magazine published from Guwahati. He founded 'Prantik' in 1981 with eminent filmmaker and litterateur, late Bhabnedra Nath Saikia, as its first editor.

'Prantik', a widely-read Assamese magazine, is popular for its diverse content, including literature, current affairs, and social issues, and occupies a significant space in the Assamese media landscape.