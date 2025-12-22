‘Very Poor’ AQI Grips Delhi-NCR, 400+ at Several Stations As Capital Battles Cold Wave, Fog
Flight operations are smooth at Delhi airport, with advisories in place; AQI is likely to remain very poor to severe for a few days.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 11:43 AM IST|
Updated : December 22, 2025 at 1:23 PM IST
New Delhi: Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) continue to struggle with both toxic air and cold wave. A marginal improvement in the air has been recorded. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 367 at 11 am on Monday, placing it in the 'Very Poor' category.
Of the 39 stations, eight were in the 'Severe' zone. Narela recorded a staggering AQI of 418, with Bawana (413), Wazirpur (406), Anand Vihar (407), Delhi Technological University (DTU) CPCB (402), Jahangirpuri (405), Mundka (405) and Rohini (405).
Other areas such as RK Puram (342), AIIMS (334), ITO (370), Sonia Vihar (370), and Alipur (391) remain dangerously polluted.
Meanwhile, in the NCR, Noida recorded an AQI of 356, followed by Greater Noida (328), Ghaziabad (351), Faridabad (226) and Gurugram (328).
The Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) has sounded an alarm that air quality in the national capital is poised to remain in the 'Very Poor' to 'Severe' range for the coming days, with stagnant low wind speeds (below 10 kmph) hindering pollutant dispersion and exacerbating the crisis.
In a race to curb pollution, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been compelled to impose fines totalling Rs 54.98 lakh this month. Over 7,000 challans were issued for illegal dumping of construction waste and 420 violators were penalised for burning biomass and garbage.
Urgent action includes deploying additional sanitation staff and machinery, with nearly 500 secondary garbage collection points cleared nightly to address the escalating emergency.
Flight Operations Normal
Dense smog and fog have reduced visibility across the capital, heightening risks and prompting authorities to issue urgent advisories. Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport has implemented low-visibility procedures but confirms that flight operations are smooth for now. But, passengers are strongly urged to stay in close contact with airlines, as further disruptions remain a significant possibility.
Winter Tightens Grip Across North India
Cold conditions have intensified across Delhi-NCR over the past two days, with dense fog, chilly winds, and overcast skies prevailing. Sunshine has largely remained elusive from morning to evening, worsening winter conditions.
On Sunday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 18.1°C, around 4.1°C below normal, while Mayur Vihar logged the lowest daytime temperature at 15.5°C. The minimum temperature stood at 9.4°C, slightly above normal, with the Ridge area recording the lowest at 8.4°C. Humidity levels remained high, ranging between 80 per cent and 100 per cent.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate to dense fog was reported during morning hours, with partly cloudy skies through the day. Temperatures are likely to range from 9°C to 21°C, while cold-day conditions, morning fog, and partial cloud cover may persist from December 21 to 24.
Following fresh snowfall in the hills, icy winds are expected to reach Delhi from Tuesday and Wednesday. Wind speeds between 15 and 25 kmph are forecast from December 22 to 25, which may gradually reduce fog intensity and allow brief spells of sunshine.
However, the winds will keep conditions chilly, with maximum temperatures ranging from 18°C to 23°C and minimum temperatures from 8°C to 11°C.
Across north India, harsh winter weather continues to disrupt daily life. Dense fog has reduced visibility in parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Moradabad, Lucknow, Ayodhya, and Varanasi, severely affecting road traffic. Similar conditions have been reported from Jaipur, Rajasthan, and Karnal, Haryana.
In Kashmir, the onset of Chillai-Kalan (the harshest winter phase) has brought freezing temperatures and thick fog to Srinagar, significantly impairing visibility and affecting flight operations.
Also Read: