‘Very Poor’ AQI Grips Delhi-NCR, 400+ at Several Stations As Capital Battles Cold Wave, Fog

New Delhi: Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) continue to struggle with both toxic air and cold wave. A marginal improvement in the air has been recorded. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 367 at 11 am on Monday, placing it in the 'Very Poor' category.

Of the 39 stations, eight were in the 'Severe' zone. Narela recorded a staggering AQI of 418, with Bawana (413), Wazirpur (406), Anand Vihar (407), Delhi Technological University (DTU) CPCB (402), Jahangirpuri (405), Mundka (405) and Rohini (405).

Other areas such as RK Puram (342), AIIMS (334), ITO (370), Sonia Vihar (370), and Alipur (391) remain dangerously polluted.

Meanwhile, in the NCR, Noida recorded an AQI of 356, followed by Greater Noida (328), Ghaziabad (351), Faridabad (226) and Gurugram (328).

The Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) has sounded an alarm that air quality in the national capital is poised to remain in the 'Very Poor' to 'Severe' range for the coming days, with stagnant low wind speeds (below 10 kmph) hindering pollutant dispersion and exacerbating the crisis.

In a race to curb pollution, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been compelled to impose fines totalling Rs 54.98 lakh this month. Over 7,000 challans were issued for illegal dumping of construction waste and 420 violators were penalised for burning biomass and garbage.

Urgent action includes deploying additional sanitation staff and machinery, with nearly 500 secondary garbage collection points cleared nightly to address the escalating emergency.

Flight Operations Normal

Dense smog and fog have reduced visibility across the capital, heightening risks and prompting authorities to issue urgent advisories. Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport has implemented low-visibility procedures but confirms that flight operations are smooth for now. But, passengers are strongly urged to stay in close contact with airlines, as further disruptions remain a significant possibility.