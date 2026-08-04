ETV Bharat / state

'Very Little Work Done For Development In Last 24 Yrs, Centre's Stepmotherly Attitude Seen In Revenue Collection': Jharkhand Finance Minister

Ranchi: Jharkhand Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore said coordination between the Centre and the states is essential for the development of both, alleging that the Central government's current style of functioning infringes upon the rights of the states. He also accused the Centre of showing a stepmotherly attitude in releasing funds.

Accepting that Jharkhand is lagging behind Chhattisgarh in per capita income despite both states being set up at the same time in November 2000, Kishore blamed the previous governments for not setting priorities correctly, saying the present Hemant Soren government is serious about the issue.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, Kishore spoke about the reasons behind allocating a significant portion of the state budget to 'Maiyan Samman Yojana' under which, women aged 18 to 50 years receive monthly aid of Rs 2,500, the state's overall financial health, revenue generation and efforts to strengthen economy. Here are the excerpts of the interview.

ETV Bharat (ETB): The debt burden on Jharkhand government is rising from Rs 1,30,799 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 1,43,152 crore in 2025-26. Consequently, the per capita debt burden is expected to stand at Rs 48,871 in 2026-27. How do you view this situation, and how challenging is it?

Radhakrishna Kishore (RK): Governments often borrow funds to drive the state's development and the financial system has provisions for such borrowing. Loans facilitate the fulfillment of essential needs like bridges, roads, and electricity infrastructure. Under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) framework, a government is permitted to borrow up to 3 percent of its GDP. Jharkhand has not exceeded this limit. Currently, the state's borrowing stands at just 2.18 percent. Even NITI Aayog has commended Jharkhand's financial management. The state's revenue collection is satisfactory, and expenditure patterns are also sound.

ETB: Jharkhand was formed on November 15, 2000. The state budget has grown over 16-fold over the last 25 years but revenue generation has increased by only 12-fold. What is the government doing about it?

RK: Under constitutional provisions, the Government of India allocates funds to states. There are provisions for the state's share in Central taxes and grants-in-aid. However, these funds are often not received on time, or the amount received is insufficient. The Jharkhand government is striving to increase revenue from its own sources. Yet, the policy adopted by the Central government regarding GST rationalisation is causing Jharkhand a loss of Rs 4,000 crore annually. Maybe because their government is not here, we are being deprived of funds. I feel there are political reasons. A stepmotherly attitude is shown to Jharkhand and this gets reflected in the state's revenue collection.

The Centre has replaced MGNREGA with VB-G RAM G scheme. Under MGNREGA, the Central government used to provide 90 percent of the funds, whereas under the VB-G RAM G scheme, the Centre bears 60 percent of the cost and the remaining by the state. This will impose an additional annual burden of approximately Rs 4,000 crore on Jharkhand. Therefore, it can be said that the Centre plays a major role in the shortfall of Jharkhand's revenue collection. The government is working to increase revenue on its own without burdening the common people.

ETB: The Jharkhand government presented a budget of Rs 1,58,560 crore for the 2026-27. Under 'Maiyan Samman Yojana', Rs 14,065.57 crore has been proposed, accounting for 13.94 percent of the total allocation and 8.87 percent of the total budget. Is this not affecting development schemes?