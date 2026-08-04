'Very Little Work Done For Development In Last 24 Yrs, Centre's Stepmotherly Attitude Seen In Revenue Collection': Jharkhand Finance Minister
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat's Rajesh Kumar Singh, Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore spoke on various issues related to Jharkhand's fiscal health.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST
Ranchi: Jharkhand Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore said coordination between the Centre and the states is essential for the development of both, alleging that the Central government's current style of functioning infringes upon the rights of the states. He also accused the Centre of showing a stepmotherly attitude in releasing funds.
Accepting that Jharkhand is lagging behind Chhattisgarh in per capita income despite both states being set up at the same time in November 2000, Kishore blamed the previous governments for not setting priorities correctly, saying the present Hemant Soren government is serious about the issue.
In an interview with ETV Bharat, Kishore spoke about the reasons behind allocating a significant portion of the state budget to 'Maiyan Samman Yojana' under which, women aged 18 to 50 years receive monthly aid of Rs 2,500, the state's overall financial health, revenue generation and efforts to strengthen economy. Here are the excerpts of the interview.
ETV Bharat (ETB): The debt burden on Jharkhand government is rising from Rs 1,30,799 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 1,43,152 crore in 2025-26. Consequently, the per capita debt burden is expected to stand at Rs 48,871 in 2026-27. How do you view this situation, and how challenging is it?
Radhakrishna Kishore (RK): Governments often borrow funds to drive the state's development and the financial system has provisions for such borrowing. Loans facilitate the fulfillment of essential needs like bridges, roads, and electricity infrastructure. Under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) framework, a government is permitted to borrow up to 3 percent of its GDP. Jharkhand has not exceeded this limit. Currently, the state's borrowing stands at just 2.18 percent. Even NITI Aayog has commended Jharkhand's financial management. The state's revenue collection is satisfactory, and expenditure patterns are also sound.
ETB: Jharkhand was formed on November 15, 2000. The state budget has grown over 16-fold over the last 25 years but revenue generation has increased by only 12-fold. What is the government doing about it?
RK: Under constitutional provisions, the Government of India allocates funds to states. There are provisions for the state's share in Central taxes and grants-in-aid. However, these funds are often not received on time, or the amount received is insufficient. The Jharkhand government is striving to increase revenue from its own sources. Yet, the policy adopted by the Central government regarding GST rationalisation is causing Jharkhand a loss of Rs 4,000 crore annually. Maybe because their government is not here, we are being deprived of funds. I feel there are political reasons. A stepmotherly attitude is shown to Jharkhand and this gets reflected in the state's revenue collection.
The Centre has replaced MGNREGA with VB-G RAM G scheme. Under MGNREGA, the Central government used to provide 90 percent of the funds, whereas under the VB-G RAM G scheme, the Centre bears 60 percent of the cost and the remaining by the state. This will impose an additional annual burden of approximately Rs 4,000 crore on Jharkhand. Therefore, it can be said that the Centre plays a major role in the shortfall of Jharkhand's revenue collection. The government is working to increase revenue on its own without burdening the common people.
ETB: The Jharkhand government presented a budget of Rs 1,58,560 crore for the 2026-27. Under 'Maiyan Samman Yojana', Rs 14,065.57 crore has been proposed, accounting for 13.94 percent of the total allocation and 8.87 percent of the total budget. Is this not affecting development schemes?
RK: Very little work was done on the state's development over the past 24 years. Now, if we aim to empower half the population economically through the 'Maiyan Samman Yojana', why are some people troubled? Our government has no political motive behind this scheme. This scheme was introduced to strengthen the state's rural economy, and its impact is already visible. It has brought about tremendous change at the grassroots level; women no longer have to turn to moneylenders for financial help. I believe 18 percent of the funds allocated for this scheme will return to the state exchequer through GST. The Central government distributed LPG connections under the Ujjwala scheme, but it was merely a vote-bank tactic. We aim to spend Rs 91,000 crore with Rs 14,000 crore specifically allocated for the 'Maiyan Samman Yojana'. So, development work is not being hampered by this scheme.
ETB: How did the beneficiary count under 'Maiyan Samman Yojana' drop from 56 lakh to 50 lakh?
RK: When a project is launched, funds are utilised based on actual requirements; the same applies to the 'Maiyan Samman Yojana'. Names of ineligible individuals and those who have turned 50 are being removed. Addition of new beneficiaries has not been done yet but the process will begin very soon.
ETB: Per capita income in Jharkhand is rising steadily and projected to reach Rs 75,670 at constant prices and Rs 1,35,195 at current prices by 2026-27. However, the gap compared to the national average stands at around 58 percent and 55 percent respectively. Neighbouring states like Odisha, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh are in a much better position than us. Chhattisgarh was formed at the same time as us, yet we are unable to match up to it.
RK: We have indeed lagged behind in this regard. In the 2024-25 financial year, the per capita income at current prices stood at Rs 1.16 lakh. We ranked third from the bottom nationally in this metric. The root cause of this is that previous governments fell behind in setting the right priorities. However, the current Hemant Soren government is serious about this issue. Jharkhand will only truly prosper when its villages prosper; hence, greater emphasis is being placed on rural development. Per capita income will rise only when the purchasing power of the villages increases.
ETB: The Government of India has set a target to grow the national economy to $30 trillion by 2047. What role will Jharkhand play in this endeavour?
RK: Jharkhand is not lagging behind in the country's economic development but the Centre too must be responsible towards the state. The nation is our priority, and we will extend full cooperation. Our government is focusing on strengthening the rural economy. An increase in per capita income leads to higher purchasing power, which in turn boosts the state's GDP; as the state's GDP grows, so does the national GDP. Coal is being transported out of our state, causing environmental damage. The land is not being returned, nor are we receiving adequate compensation. Central coal companies owe us Rs 1.36 lakh crore—a figure that may vary slightly—and the Centre needs to assess this amount. The Coal Minister had spoken about conducting an assessment, but no action has been taken in this regard.
The constitutional norms used to be respected despite political differences in the past but the Centre's current style of functioning is infringing upon the rights of the states. Better coordination between the Centre and the states is essential for the development of both.
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