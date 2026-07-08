ETV Bharat / state

Verification Failure Lets Man Claim Welfare Benefits Of Women In Chhattisgarh

Khairagarh: A case of fraud has surfaced in Chhattisgarh's Mahtari Vandan Yojana after a man allegedly posed as a woman, listed himself as his own husband, and received government benefits for 10 months. The scheme was launched for the economic empowerment of women.

The fraud has prompted an investigation as officials ranging from the Anganwadi worker to the supervisor verified the application as genuine. Despite the discrepancy, the government assistance was deposited into the account for 10 months, and the department only became aware of the fraud after nearly eighteen months.

Tilok Sahu, a resident of village Mudhipar, allegedly secured benefits under the scheme, and in the application, both the beneficiary's name and the husband's name were listed as those of Sahu. According to officials, after the matter came to light, the application was permanently put on hold, and the department recovered ₹10,000 from the beneficiary.