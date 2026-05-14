Mumbai Special CBI Court Defers Verdict In Pawan Raje Nimbalkar Murder Case To June 16
Pawanraje Nimbalkar was shot dead at Kalamboli on June 3, 2006 and the trial began five years later.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST
Mumbai: The much-awaited verdict in the highly anticipated Pawanraje Nimbalkar murder case has been postponed yet again. The Special CBI Court in Mumbai did not pronounce the verdict on Thursday and instead deferred it to June 16.
There was a lot of talk in the political circles in Maharashtra as the verdict in the trial of Pawanraje's murder case was expected. This is a sensitive case, now that Sunetra Pawar, the sister of the main accused, Padmasinh Patil, is the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.
The late Pawanraje Nimbalkar, father of Omraje Nimbalkar, the Member of Parliament from Dharashiv and his driver, Samad Kazi, were shot dead at Kalamboli on June 3, 2006. This incident had caused a sensation in the state's political circles.
Investigating agencies have alleged Patil had hatched a conspiracy to murder Pawanraje due to his growing political influence. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has framed charges against nine people, including Maharashtra's former Home Minister, Padmasinh Bajirao Patil. During the final hearing, seven of the accused, including Patil, were present in court. The trial in this case has concluded before Additional Sessions Judge and Special CBI Judge S R Navandar.
According to the CBI's chargesheet, a supari (contract sum) amounting to a staggering ₹25 lakh was paid for Pawanraje's murder. Initially, the local police were investigating this case, which was subsequently transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and, later, to the CBI.
This trial has been going on for 15 years, with testimonies of a total of 128 witnesses, including social activist Anna Hazare, were recorded. During this period, one accused, Parasmal Jain Badla turned an approver (state witness) in this case. His testimony is considered to be significantly important to this trial. In fact, regular hearings in this case commenced on July 4, 2011, five years since the murder.
After a protracted judicial process spanning a full 15 years, the verdict in this matter has now been scheduled to be delivered in June. A written submission running into approximately 1,250 pages was presented to the court on behalf of Patil, the accused. The attention of the entire state of Maharashtra is now riveted on this verdict, and a palpable sense of anticipation regarding the outcome has emerged, particularly within the Dharashiv district.