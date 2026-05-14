ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Special CBI Court Defers Verdict In Pawan Raje Nimbalkar Murder Case To June 16

Mumbai: The much-awaited verdict in the highly anticipated Pawanraje Nimbalkar murder case has been postponed yet again. The Special CBI Court in Mumbai did not pronounce the verdict on Thursday and instead deferred it to June 16.

There was a lot of talk in the political circles in Maharashtra as the verdict in the trial of Pawanraje's murder case was expected. This is a sensitive case, now that Sunetra Pawar, the sister of the main accused, Padmasinh Patil, is the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

The late Pawanraje Nimbalkar, father of Omraje Nimbalkar, the Member of Parliament from Dharashiv and his driver, Samad Kazi, were shot dead at Kalamboli on June 3, 2006. This incident had caused a sensation in the state's political circles.

Investigating agencies have alleged Patil had hatched a conspiracy to murder Pawanraje due to his growing political influence. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has framed charges against nine people, including Maharashtra's former Home Minister, Padmasinh Bajirao Patil. During the final hearing, seven of the accused, including Patil, were present in court. The trial in this case has concluded before Additional Sessions Judge and Special CBI Judge S R Navandar.