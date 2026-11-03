ETV Bharat / state

Verdict In Delhi Waqf Board Recruitment Case Against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan & Others Deferred

File photo of Amanatullah Khan ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has deferred its verdict in a case involving 11 accused — including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan — related to irregularities in recruitment within the Delhi Waqf Board. Saying that the judgment is not yet ready, Justice Dig Vinay Singh has now scheduled the pronouncement of the verdict for November 28. The court on Tuesday directed all 11 accused to be physically present on that date.

Arguments from all sides had concluded on October 17, at which point the court reserved its judgment. The court had granted bail to all the accused on March 1, 2023, and had taken cognisance of the chargesheet filed against them on November 3, 2022.

The court had ordered the framing of charges against the accused under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and sections 13(2) and 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. An FIR in this matter was registered on November 23, 2016. Following an investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet on August 21, 2022. According to the CBI, irregularities were committed in the appointment of the CEO of the Delhi Waqf Board, as well as in other contractual appointments.