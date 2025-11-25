Vellore Train Attacker Gets Fresh 15-Year Sentence In Second Assault Case
Already serving life for pushing a pregnant woman off a moving train, Hemaraj has now received a 15-year sentence for a separate 2022 assault case.
Published : November 25, 2025 at 3:42 PM IST
Vellore: Hemaraj, a 25-year-old repeat offender who is known for violent attacks on women aboard trains in Vellore, has once again been convicted. Already serving a life sentence for assaulting and pushing a pregnant woman off a moving train earlier this year, he has now been handed a fresh 15-year jail term in a separate 2022 case involving another young woman.
Hailing from the Kudiyatham area of Vellore district, Hemaraj threatened a 24-year-old young woman who had come by train from Chennai with a knife and snatched her cell phone in 2022. He then pushed her off the train, running near Jabrapet between Vellore Town Railway Station and Katpadi.
The Katpadi Railway Police had registered a case and were investigating the incident. The case had been pending in the Vellore Women's Court for the past 3 years, and the verdict was delivered on Monday. The Vellore Women's Fast Track Court judge sentenced Hemaraj to 15 years in prison and a fine of Rs. 1.10 lakh.
Earlier, in February this year, a 4-month pregnant woman from Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, was travelling in an intercity express train from Tiruppur via Coimbatore. At that time, Hemaraj, who was travelling in the same train, sexually harassed the pregnant woman and pushed her off the moving train near K.V. Kuppam in Vellore, causing her fractures in her arm and leg, apart from a serious head injury.
The Jolarpet railway police registered a case under 8 sections in this incident, arrested Hemaraj and lodged him in the Vellore Central Jail. The Tirupattur District Court, which tried the case, sentenced Hemaraj to life imprisonment till death under Section 117 (3) of the PNS Act, 18 years imprisonment under Section 62 and Section 64 (2) of the PNS Act and ordered a fine of Rs. 60,000.