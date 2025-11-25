ETV Bharat / state

Vellore Train Attacker Gets Fresh 15-Year Sentence In Second Assault Case

Vellore: Hemaraj, a 25-year-old repeat offender who is known for violent attacks on women aboard trains in Vellore, has once again been convicted. Already serving a life sentence for assaulting and pushing a pregnant woman off a moving train earlier this year, he has now been handed a fresh 15-year jail term in a separate 2022 case involving another young woman.

Hailing from the Kudiyatham area of ​​Vellore district, Hemaraj threatened a 24-year-old young woman who had come by train from Chennai with a knife and snatched her cell phone in 2022. He then pushed her off the train, running near Jabrapet between Vellore Town Railway Station and Katpadi.

The Katpadi Railway Police had registered a case and were investigating the incident. The case had been pending in the Vellore Women's Court for the past 3 years, and the verdict was delivered on Monday. The Vellore Women's Fast Track Court judge sentenced Hemaraj to 15 years in prison and a fine of Rs. 1.10 lakh.