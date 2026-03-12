ETV Bharat / state

Kerala High Court Removes Vellappally Natesan As SNDP General Secretary

Ernakulam: In a major legal blow to the leadership of the social service organisation Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam, the Kerala High Court has ordered the removal of Vellappally Natesan from the post of General Secretary. The court also disqualified Vice-President Tushar Vellappally and several other directors from their positions on the board. The verdict was delivered on Thursday by Justice T R Ravi on a petition filed by a group of individuals including the late M K Sanu, though the detailed order is awaited.

The court's decision is based on the violation of the Companies Act. As the SNDP Yogam, named after social reformer Sree Narayana Guru, is registered as a company, the court found that the leadership failed to submit the mandatory audited accounts to the authorities on time. Specifically, it was discovered that the organisation had failed to file its audit reports for three consecutive years.