Velachery-Tambaram Road To Be Named After Major Mukund Varadarajan
Major Mukund Varadarajan was martyred during operations against terrorists. A government order in this regard was issued on Wednesday, reports Hussain S
Published : June 24, 2026 at 10:05 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay has ordered that the road connecting Tambaram Railway Station and Velachery be named "Major Mukund Varadarajan Salai" to honour the sacrifice of Major Mukund Varadarajan, who was martyred during operations against terrorists.
In a Government Order issued on Wednesday regarding this, the Tamil Nadu government stated: "Major Mukund Varadarajan served with distinction in the Indian Army and was martyred during counter-terrorism operations. Posthumously, he was awarded the 'Ashoka Chakra,' India's highest peacetime military decoration.
To honour his sacrifice, Lieutenant General V. Srihari, representing the Indian Army's Southern Command, had recently met Tamil Nadu Vijay in person and requested that the road stretching from Tambaram Railway Station to Velachery, falling within the Tambaram Corporation limits, be named 'Major Mukund Varadarajan Salai.'
Vijay considered this request favourably and ordered immediate action. Accordingly, a Government Order has been issued to name the road from Tambaram Railway Station to Velachery as 'Major Mukund Varadarajan Salai' (in Tamil) and 'MAJOR MUKUND VARADARAJAN SALAI' (in English) on June 23, 2026, in recognition of the immense sacrifice made by the soldier who laid down his life for the nation.
Major Mukund Varadarajan hailed from Ananthapuram, an area falling under the Tambaram Corporation. Having completed his undergraduate studies at Madras Christian College in Tambaram and served with distinction in the Army and made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. He is revered as a "Son of the Soil of Tambaram."
Earlier, on June 12, a Tambaram Corporation council meeting was held under the leadership of Mayor Vasanthakumar. During the meeting, over 300 resolutions were tabled. Notably, a resolution was passed to name the Tambaram-Velachery Main Road after Major Mukund Varadarajan, a Chennai native and Indian Army officer who laid down his life in the line of duty.
Read More