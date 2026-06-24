ETV Bharat / state

Velachery-Tambaram Road To Be Named After Major Mukund Varadarajan

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay has ordered that the road connecting Tambaram Railway Station and Velachery be named "Major Mukund Varadarajan Salai" to honour the sacrifice of Major Mukund Varadarajan, who was martyred during operations against terrorists.

In a Government Order issued on Wednesday regarding this, the Tamil Nadu government stated: "Major Mukund Varadarajan served with distinction in the Indian Army and was martyred during counter-terrorism operations. Posthumously, he was awarded the 'Ashoka Chakra,' India's highest peacetime military decoration.

To honour his sacrifice, Lieutenant General V. Srihari, representing the Indian Army's Southern Command, had recently met Tamil Nadu Vijay in person and requested that the road stretching from Tambaram Railway Station to Velachery, falling within the Tambaram Corporation limits, be named 'Major Mukund Varadarajan Salai.'