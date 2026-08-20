Vehicles Torched, Commuters Attacked As KSU Rally Turns Violent In Shillong; Top Leadership Arrested
It comes against the backdrop of heightened public debate in Meghalaya over issues involving indigenous rights, employment, migration and the interests of the tribal population.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
Guwahati/Hyderabad: Several top leaders were arrested in Shillong after a rally by the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) of Meghalaya turned violent on Wednesday night.
Masked men allegedly attacked passing vehicles, assaulted people and set vehicles on fire, triggering panic along the route the rally progressed. The violence unfolded as the procession moved through parts of the city, with several people reportedly assaulted and injured amid scenes of heightened tension.
Eyewitnesses said masked men, some of whom were allegedly raising pro‑KSU slogans, targeted vehicles passing through the area. Government vehicles and those bearing Assam registration numbers were among those reportedly attacked.
Some vehicles were allegedly set ablaze, adding to the tension and fear among motorists, commuters and pedestrians in the area.
Several people sustained injuries during the clashes, though the exact number of injured and the extent of their injuries were not immediately available, police said. Videos and visuals from the area showed damaged vehicles, and people fleeing from the affected stretches.
Meghalaya police arrested the top leadership of the KSU from Shillong, including president Raymond Kharjana, general secretary Reuben Najiar and vice president Pynkmenlang Sanmiet.
The incident comes against the backdrop of heightened public debate in Meghalaya over issues involving indigenous rights, employment, migration and the protection of the interests of the state's tribal population.
The KSU's demands include cancellation of the July 31 public hearing for the proposed Shree Cement project in East Jaintia Hills and action against the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police of the district and concerned officials of the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board.
The union also demanded implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), 2016, enforcement of the 2024 amendments concerning migrant workers and changes to government recruitment, including removal of personal interviews for Grade C and D posts and reservation of government jobs for Meghalaya residents.
Other demands include action on recruitment issues at North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) and fulfilment of the government's earlier commitment to oppose uranium mining.
The KSU is one of Meghalaya's prominent student organisations and has frequently organised rallies and demonstrations on issues concerning the rights and interests of indigenous communities.
Meanwhile, Assam Cab Operators protested the vandalism of tourist vehicles and asked the Meghalayan authority to take action against the culprits.
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