ETV Bharat / state

Vehicles Torched, Commuters Attacked As KSU Rally Turns Violent In Shillong; Top Leadership Arrested

A vehile set on fire during the KSU rally in Shillong. ( IANS )

Guwahati/Hyderabad: Several top leaders were arrested in Shillong after a rally by the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) of Meghalaya turned violent on Wednesday night.

Masked men allegedly attacked passing vehicles, assaulted people and set vehicles on fire, triggering panic along the route the rally progressed. The violence unfolded as the procession moved through parts of the city, with several people reportedly assaulted and injured amid scenes of heightened tension.

Eyewitnesses said masked men, some of whom were allegedly raising pro‑KSU slogans, targeted vehicles passing through the area. Government vehicles and those bearing Assam registration numbers were among those reportedly attacked.

Some vehicles were allegedly set ablaze, adding to the tension and fear among motorists, commuters and pedestrians in the area.

Several people sustained injuries during the clashes, though the exact number of injured and the extent of their injuries were not immediately available, police said. Videos and visuals from the area showed damaged vehicles, and people fleeing from the affected stretches.

Meghalaya police arrested the top leadership of the KSU from Shillong, including president Raymond Kharjana, general secretary Reuben Najiar and vice president Pynkmenlang Sanmiet.