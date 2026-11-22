ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed, Four Injured As Van Falls Into Ravine in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag

The front bumper of the ill-fated van at the mishap site ( ETV Bharat )

Rudraprayag: As many as three persons were killed while four sustained injuries after the vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a ravine at Jakholi area of Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand, on Saturday.

Police said, the incident occurred at around 1 pm when the driver of a Maruti Suzuki Eeco van lost control of the vehicle as a result of which it fell into a deep ravine near Arjun Band in Jakhroli. The vehicle was carrying seven passengers of whom three died on the spot. On being informed about the accident, teams of local police, SDRF, and DDRF rushed to the spot and launched a rescue and relief operation. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rudraprayag, Vikas Pundir also rushed to the spot and took charge of the rescue operation.

Police said the vehicle was traveling from Kurchhola to Jakholi for a wedding ceremony. "In the rescue operation conducted so far, four injured persons have been safely pulled out of the ravine and sent to the hospital for treatment while three have died", said Nandan Singh Rajwar, District Disaster Management Officer. Those who were killed in the mishap are driver of the van, Vijay Singh Panwar (41), resident of Jakholi; Basanti Devi (52) and Sunita Devi (35) of Talia. Rescue personnel at the mishap spot (ETV Bharat)