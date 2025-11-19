Two Killed As Pick-Up Van Falls Into Ravine In Uttarakhand's Chamoli
The van was carrying five persons, two of whom died while three were injured. The injured have been rushed to hospital for treatment.
Published : November 19, 2025 at 10:18 PM IST
Chamoli: In a tragic incident, a pick-up van carrying wedding guests lost control and fell into a deep ravine on the Helang-Urgam motorway at Chamoli in Uttarakhand on Wednesday evening.
Two persons reportedly died in the mishap, said police. Three injured were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving treatment.
According to reports, the accident occurred on the Helang-Urgam motorway in Chamoli district. The pick-up van carrying wedding guests lost control and fell into a deep ravine. Upon receiving information about the accident, police, ambulance, and SDRF teams immediately arrived at the scene.
According to Jyotirmath SDM Chandra Shekhar Vashishth, five people were travelling in the vehicle, two of whom died on the spot, while three others were injured.
The SDRF team descended into the ravine and began a rescue operation, rescuing the three injured. Two of the injured were taken to Jyotirmath Health Centre by ambulance. Another injured person is being transported to Jyotirmath Health Centre, he said.
The tehsil administration and SDRF team have been deployed on the spot and are constantly monitoring the situation. Chamoli Chief Medical Officer Abhishek Gupta stated that the District Medical Superintendent at Gopeshwar District Hospital has been alerted so that the injured can receive immediate treatment if referred from Jyotirmath.
In October, three persons were killed in a horrific road accident in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand when a car they were travelling in lost control and fell into a 200-metre-deep ravine near Devkhal on the Gopeshwar-Pokhari road.
Locals said four people were travelling in the car, and one of them sustained grievous injury while the other three were killed in the mishap. The injured person has been rushed to the district hospital in Gopeshwar for treatment.
