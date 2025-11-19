ETV Bharat / state

Two Killed As Pick-Up Van Falls Into Ravine In Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Chamoli: In a tragic incident, a pick-up van carrying wedding guests lost control and fell into a deep ravine on the Helang-Urgam motorway at Chamoli in Uttarakhand on Wednesday evening.

Two persons reportedly died in the mishap, said police. Three injured were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

According to reports, the accident occurred on the Helang-Urgam motorway in Chamoli district. The pick-up van carrying wedding guests lost control and fell into a deep ravine. Upon receiving information about the accident, police, ambulance, and SDRF teams immediately arrived at the scene.

According to Jyotirmath SDM Chandra Shekhar Vashishth, five people were travelling in the vehicle, two of whom died on the spot, while three others were injured.