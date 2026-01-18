Two Dead, 18 Injured In Vehicle Collisions Amid Dense Fog In Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Police said all the road accidents occurred due to poor visibility caused by dense fog.
Amroha: Dense fog led to multiple collisions in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, Amethi and Hapur districts on Sunday morning, leaving two persons dead and at least 18 others, including three children, injured, police said. The Uttar Pradesh Police have launched an investigation into the road accidents.
In Amroha, 10 people were injured after 12 vehicles rammed into each other on Lucknow-Delhi National Highway (NH-9) near Shahbazpur village in the Gajraula police station area due to poor visibility. Upon information, police teams reached the spot and all the injured were admitted to a private hospital.
Gajraula Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar said dense fog caused havoc on NH-9 on Sunday morning. "Due to zero visibility, more than a dozen vehicles collided and at least 10 people were injured. Police reached the spot and admitted all the injured to a private hospital," Kumar said.
The accident led to a massive traffic congestion along the highway and traffic remained disrupted for a long time. The police later used cranes to remove the damaged vehicles and restored traffic on the highway.
In a separate road accident in Amethi, a state transport bus and a car collided head-on near Gunwawa Mod in the Gauriganj police station area this morning, killing two persons and injuring five others.
The car driver, Rituraj Yadav, a resident of Kaushambi district, and Deepak Singh, a bus passenger from Anni Baijal village in the Gauriganj police station area, succumbed to their injuries on the spot. The injured have been identified as Suman, Archana, Neeraj Pandey, and Rekha.
Gauriganj SHO Shyam Narayan Pandey said they reached the spot, sent the bodies for post-mortem, and admitted all the injured to the hospital.
In an accident in Hapur, a speeding car overturned on the National Highway near JMS School in the Hafizpur police station and another car collided with it from behind. Three children were injured in the accident and have been admitted to the hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.
Hafizpur SHO Praveen Kumar said Prashant Sharma, a resident of Syana in Bulandshahr, was travelling from Delhi to Moradabad in his car with 52-year-old Vinod Pandey, and Deepa Pandey, both residents of Sanjay Nagar, Ghaziabad. When their car reached near JMS School in Hafizpur, it suddenly collided with the divider. Three children were injured in the accident, he added.
