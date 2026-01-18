ETV Bharat / state

Two Dead, 18 Injured In Vehicle Collisions Amid Dense Fog In Uttar Pradesh

Amroha: Dense fog led to multiple collisions in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, Amethi and Hapur districts on Sunday morning, leaving two persons dead and at least 18 others, including three children, injured, police said. The Uttar Pradesh Police have launched an investigation into the road accidents.

In Amroha, 10 people were injured after 12 vehicles rammed into each other on Lucknow-Delhi National Highway (NH-9) near Shahbazpur village in the Gajraula police station area due to poor visibility. Upon information, police teams reached the spot and all the injured were admitted to a private hospital.

Gajraula Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar said dense fog caused havoc on NH-9 on Sunday morning. "Due to zero visibility, more than a dozen vehicles collided and at least 10 people were injured. Police reached the spot and admitted all the injured to a private hospital," Kumar said.

The accident led to a massive traffic congestion along the highway and traffic remained disrupted for a long time. The police later used cranes to remove the damaged vehicles and restored traffic on the highway.

In a separate road accident in Amethi, a state transport bus and a car collided head-on near Gunwawa Mod in the Gauriganj police station area this morning, killing two persons and injuring five others.