Vegetable Vendor Who Also Ran Vada Pav Stall And Tiffin Services Is Now A Corporator In Nashik

"I come from an extremely impoverished background. Even my husband was an ordinary worker in a builder's office. We lived in a tiny house, and our first dream was to get a bigger house. Even our children were growing, so we needed to save for their education. I told my husband, I will help by doing some work. Initially, I began tailoring, but that wasn't enough, and I needed to do something more," Kavita told ETV Bharat.

Kavita moved to the Anandvali neighbourhood when she married Dashrath Lokhande, 20 years ago. Dashrath Lokhande worked as an office boy for a construction contractor, which was their only source of livelihood. Kavita decided to support her husband and started taking on tailoring work from a space below their house. She realised for the growing needs of the family, she would have to take on more work and diversify.

Nashik: This is a true story of a woman with metal, Kavita Lokhande. She is being welcomed by citizens as a corporator from Ward no. 8 (A) after winning hearts through their stomachs, literally. Kavita's journey has been true grit and determination, apart from serving people, which she has been doing even before being elected as their representative to the Nashik Municipal Corporation.

Kavita then started a vegetable vending business in a small place near their home. However, despite her honest hard work, she did not achieve success. Therefore, she started selling vada pav - a well-known Maharashtrian snack. Kavita being an all rounder in life then started tiffin services, sending meals to office-going people. In fact, this business is running even today.

"We still needed money, since we were falling short, vada pav isn't highly paying. Then I thought of providing tiffin services. I was already selling vegetables and selling vada pav, so I decided to combine both, and I am happy to tell, even today my tiffin service is running," added Kavita.

Kavita worked hard and says it has been exhausting, however, she highlights the support her husband has given her. "It is said, there is always a woman behind the success of a man. In my case, my husband has stood by my side and been the pillar of strength. He has been a political party worker, and all this success has been because of his efforts," she quipped.

Dashtrath, in fact, has been politically rather savvy. He has been a party worker, first for the Shiv Sena and now the Bharatiya Janata Party. Both joined the Shiv Sena 15 years ago, but she was denied a ticket. They also didn't have a lot of funds, says Kavita. "We then decided to join the BJP, and we got justice. I have been elected as a corporator," said Kavita.

Kavita Lokhande with her relatives (ETV Bharat)

Kavita wants to focus on basic civic issues which are urgently required in their area like the drinking water pipeline, roads and drains. "I will be focusing on civic issues. We need better roads, and the problem of drains needs to be addressed. I also want to train women to become independent, so that they can work from home. I also want to provide some sort of help to poor children, especially to educate them," said Kavita.