ETV Bharat / state

Financial Irregularities, Vegetable Oil Use Found At Bihar's Flagship Barauni Dairy; FIR Registered Against Former Chairman, MD

Patna: Sudha – the trusted milk federation brand in Bihar – finds itself in the midst of a controversy over vegetable oil adulteration in its products and other irregularities detected at its flagship Barauni dairy, which is famous for the quality of its milk, curd, ghee (clarified butter), and traditional sweets like gulab jamun, peda, and thekua.

The irregularities were such that the dairy, which earned a profit of around Rs 1 crore in financial year 2023-24, nosedived into a loss of Rs 30 crore in 2024-25.

An FIR has been lodged at the Phulwaria police station against former assistant general manager–cum–managing director in-charge Ravindra Prasad and present chairman Vijay Shankar Singh of Deshratna, Dr Rajendra Prasad, Dugdh Utpadak Sahkari Sangh Limited (better known as Barauni dairy) for causing loss of reputation and money while allegedly indulging in corrupt activities. The dairy caters to Begusarai, Khagaria, and Munger districts and surrounding areas.

A booth of Barauni Dairy (ETV Bharat)

The FIR number 208/26 was registered on September 12 based on a written complaint submitted by Barauni dairy’s present managing director (MD) Ravindra Kumar, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing the delivery of property or valuable securities), 316(5) (criminal breach of trust by public servants and others), 338 (forgery of documents or electronic records for financial gains), 336(forgery), 274 (adulteration of food or beverages for sale), 356 (criminal defamation), and 3(5) (common intention).

Incidentally, the case has come seven months after Prasad retired from service. It followed a departmental inquiry against him by the Bihar State Milk Cooperative Federation Limited (COMFED), the apex body for dairy cooperatives in the state, which markets products under the Sudha brand.

The federation also conducted a special audit of the Barauni dairy, which corroborated various findings of the departmental inquiry and allegations.

Barauni Dairy Project at Begusarai (ETV Bharat)

“We had been receiving several complaints and noticed various irregularities, which resulted in a departmental inquiry against Prasad and a special audit of our dairy. The findings have been attached to our police complaint, which led to the registration of an FIR,” Barauni MD Kumar told ETV Bharat.

“One of the major irregularities detected was the use of vegetable oil in making the traditional sweet ‘thekua,’ for which wheat flour, milk and ghee are the basic ingredients. Prasad used vegetable oil, which violates COMFED and FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) norms and regulations. Vegetable oils cannot be used in dairy and dairy products. Such adulteration caused severe loss of reputation for the food products,” Kumar added.

The complaint letter, findings of the departmental inquiry conducted by Muzaffarpur-based Tirhut Dugdh Utpadak Sahkari Sangh Limited MD Phool Kumar Jha, and the audit report, copies of which are with ETV Bharat, point to various financial irregularities.

Bihar dairy, fisheries and animal resources secretary and COMFED managing director Shirsat Kapil Ashok said that the serious nature of the allegations necessitated a departmental inquiry, and an audit was also conducted. He added that further action would be taken based on the outcome of the police investigation.