Financial Irregularities, Vegetable Oil Use Found At Bihar's Flagship Barauni Dairy; FIR Registered Against Former Chairman, MD
A special audit of the Barauni dairy has been conducted, which corroborated various findings of the departmental inquiry and allegations.
By Dev Raj
Published : October 5, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST|
Updated : October 5, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST
Patna: Sudha – the trusted milk federation brand in Bihar – finds itself in the midst of a controversy over vegetable oil adulteration in its products and other irregularities detected at its flagship Barauni dairy, which is famous for the quality of its milk, curd, ghee (clarified butter), and traditional sweets like gulab jamun, peda, and thekua.
The irregularities were such that the dairy, which earned a profit of around Rs 1 crore in financial year 2023-24, nosedived into a loss of Rs 30 crore in 2024-25.
An FIR has been lodged at the Phulwaria police station against former assistant general manager–cum–managing director in-charge Ravindra Prasad and present chairman Vijay Shankar Singh of Deshratna, Dr Rajendra Prasad, Dugdh Utpadak Sahkari Sangh Limited (better known as Barauni dairy) for causing loss of reputation and money while allegedly indulging in corrupt activities. The dairy caters to Begusarai, Khagaria, and Munger districts and surrounding areas.
The FIR number 208/26 was registered on September 12 based on a written complaint submitted by Barauni dairy’s present managing director (MD) Ravindra Kumar, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing the delivery of property or valuable securities), 316(5) (criminal breach of trust by public servants and others), 338 (forgery of documents or electronic records for financial gains), 336(forgery), 274 (adulteration of food or beverages for sale), 356 (criminal defamation), and 3(5) (common intention).
Incidentally, the case has come seven months after Prasad retired from service. It followed a departmental inquiry against him by the Bihar State Milk Cooperative Federation Limited (COMFED), the apex body for dairy cooperatives in the state, which markets products under the Sudha brand.
The federation also conducted a special audit of the Barauni dairy, which corroborated various findings of the departmental inquiry and allegations.
“We had been receiving several complaints and noticed various irregularities, which resulted in a departmental inquiry against Prasad and a special audit of our dairy. The findings have been attached to our police complaint, which led to the registration of an FIR,” Barauni MD Kumar told ETV Bharat.
“One of the major irregularities detected was the use of vegetable oil in making the traditional sweet ‘thekua,’ for which wheat flour, milk and ghee are the basic ingredients. Prasad used vegetable oil, which violates COMFED and FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) norms and regulations. Vegetable oils cannot be used in dairy and dairy products. Such adulteration caused severe loss of reputation for the food products,” Kumar added.
The complaint letter, findings of the departmental inquiry conducted by Muzaffarpur-based Tirhut Dugdh Utpadak Sahkari Sangh Limited MD Phool Kumar Jha, and the audit report, copies of which are with ETV Bharat, point to various financial irregularities.
Bihar dairy, fisheries and animal resources secretary and COMFED managing director Shirsat Kapil Ashok said that the serious nature of the allegations necessitated a departmental inquiry, and an audit was also conducted. He added that further action would be taken based on the outcome of the police investigation.
“After the FIR, the police are investigating the matter, and it will not be appropriate to comment about it. Further action will be taken based on the outcome of the police investigation,” Ashok said.
The irregularities at the Barauni dairy
According to the COMFED-initiated departmental inquiry and audit report, one of the major irregularities was taking an overdraft of Rs 110 crore from banks without the approval of the Board of Directors of the COMFED.
Another one was related to the procurement of 879 laptop bags for the 51st national conference of the Indian Dairy Association organised in Patna in March 2025. They went traceless and could not be found either in the stores or the marketing branch of the Barauni dairy.
For the procurement of vegetable oil and wheat flour, a quotation was received from Manoj Enterprises on August 8, 2024, but was officially accepted a day before its arrival. Various other goods and services were procured at substantially higher prices without following the procurement rules.
The COMFED rate of whole milk powder (WMP) was Rs 338 per kg, but the Barauni dairy sold 600 metric tonnes of it to private parties at prices between Rs 201 and Rs 257 per kg, that too without tender, causing a substantial revenue loss.
Similarly, the COMFED rate of skimmed milk powder (SMP) was Rs 297 per kg, but 33 metric tonnes were sold to private parties at prices between Rs 222 and Rs 234 per kg, without any tenders being invited. Around 80 metric tonnes of white butter were sold at a discount of 30 per cent. Both these steps led to revenue loss.
Appointments and direct recruitments of several employees and workers at the concerned dairy were done without any public advertisement, notice or inviting applications via tenders.
Various goods and machines used in the dairy plant, including air conditioners, poly film, fabric bags, grinders, curd culture, maize, furniture, flex boards, water cooler, nitric acid, caustic soda, and machines to fill and pack curd, rasagulla, and gulab jamun were bought against the existing rules. Also, milk tankers were deployed without inviting them through the tender process.
The wages of super-skilled labourers were arbitrarily raised, leading to an increase in the burden of cost; hiring of vehicles belonging to the chairman and marketing officer of the dairy project was done without the prescribed tender procedure. Moreover, official vehicles were used by the chairman for personal purposes.
The son of the Barauni dairy’s chairman was appointed as a distributor of dairy products in violation of rules. Rice and makhana (foxnut) were procured from Lakhisarai and Begusarai FPOs (Farmer Producer Organisation) in violation of the procurement rules.
Similarly, several old vehicles were sold as scrap without prior approval of the Board of Directors.
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