Vegan Kulfi And Velvet Chocolates Launched by CPCRI For Gen-Z: The New Taste Of Coconut

Kasaragod: The Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), Kasaragod, has introduced a variety of innovative, value-added products designed to appeal to the younger generation while preserving the authentic essence of coconut.

As part of its 110th Foundation Day celebrations, the research centre launched an array of treats, including Coconut Kulfi, Wafer Cones, Cubits, and Chocolates, all featuring the unique taste and nutritional benefits of tender coconut and coconut milk.

Moving away from traditional methods, these products are prepared using entirely healthy ingredients. The Kalpa Wafer Cone carries the refreshing flavour of tender coconut, while the Coconut Wafer Cone is crafted from a blend of sweet potato flour, coconut milk, and coconut sugar.

Another highlight is the melt-in-the-mouth Coconut Kulfi, made with coconut sugar, coconut milk, and cardamom. Researchers state that this kulfi is tastier and more nutritious than the traditional versions available in the market.

The Kalpa Cubits are juicy, gel-like treats produced from mature coconut water, infused with the sweetness of Neera. Furthermore, CPCRI collaborated with the Directorate of Cashew Research in Puttur, Dakshina Kannada, to develop the Kalpa Velvet Chocolate. Its primary raw materials include cocoa, coconut powder, coconut sugar, cashew nuts, and butter.