ETV Bharat / state

Veerappan Case: Karnataka HC Directs Govt To Pay Reward Amounts In Three Months

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court directed the state government and the forest department to pay within three months the reward amounts to 72 people who were part of the Special Task Force (STF) assigned to hunt down forest brigand Veerappan.

A petition was filed by retired forest guard S Srinivas, who was part of the STF and was involved in the hunt for Veerappan. A single-judge bench of Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum, who heard the petition, passed the order on April 21. It has also directed that the reward amount should be distributed immediately to all the beneficiaries in the eligible list as per the government order dated July 8, 2005.

"Applicants are actively involved in the Veerappan operation. In addition, their names are on the official list of the government. The applicants are eligible for the reward as they have already received compensation," the bench observed.

The bench further said that since the court has already decided the case and provided compensation, it is the constitutional responsibility of the government to extend the facility without allowing them to approach the court separately again.

The High Court had ordered the release of compensation to 17 people on August 12, 2024, saying that there cannot be any discrimination between those who have received compensation and the petitioners. The bench had earlier expressed displeasure with the state government's action of limiting the reward amount to a few personnel, observing that a promise made must be kept and not broken.

"Veerappan was not killed by a few personnel in a day. Many personnel had risked their lives to gather information and participated in the operation," the court had observed.