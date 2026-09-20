ETV Bharat / state

'Kizuna' On Display At Exercise 'Veer Guardian' As Air Chiefs Of India And Japan Fly Tejas Sortie

In a subsequent media briefing, the Japanese Air Chief described the Tejas flight as memorable, saying it was a highly successful aircraft built in India. "During the flight, I was thinking about how many people must have worked hard to achieve this," he said.

Before the flight, the air chiefs where briefed following which they cleaned their shoes before boarding the aircraft. The Japanese Air Chief flew with an Indian pilot, while the Indian Air Force Chief took command of the indigenous fighter jet. During the 14-day exercise, which will continue till September 22, India's Tejas, Rafale, Sukhoi-30MKI, and Japan's F-2A aircraft will perform complex operational missions. The joint flight by the two chiefs elevated the India-Japan defense partnership, interoperability, and strategic relationship to a new level.

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Amarpreet Singh and Japan Air Self-Defence Force (JASDF) Chief of Staff, General Takehiro Morita s met the Indian and Japanese air force teams participating in the exercise following which they took a sortie in the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas.

Jodhpur : The ongoing joint air exercise "Veer Guardian-2026" between India and Japan at Jodhpur Air Force Station in Rajasthan saw a historic participation of the air chiefs of both countries on Sunday morning.

Air Chief Marshal Singh said the first operation of Japanese fighter aircraft from Indian soil, in particular, is a major milestone in the history of India-Japan relations and our partnership. Both chiefs emphasized the importance of developing strategies together in the future and of their partnership in the Indo-Pacific region.

"There is a Sanskrit expression, 'Apatsu Mitram,' meaning a true friend in times of crisis. I believe this spirit is reflected in the relationship between the Indian Air Force and Ku-Ku-Jitai. This partnership is based on mutual respect, professional trust, and a shared commitment to peace and stability," said Air Chief Marshal Singh.

He said India and Japan share a vision of a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region. "The strengthening cooperation between our two air forces furthers this shared objective. I see this synergy as 'Kizuna.' I am told that Kizuna in Japanese means a strong and enduring bond that continues to grow through shared experiences, mutual respect, and collaborative operations," he said.

Air Chief Marshal Amarpreet Singh and General Takehiro Morita cleaning their shoes before boarding the aircraft (ETV Bharat)

Air Chief Marshal Singh said the Indian aircraft industry, research and development, and production capabilities are progressing rapidly. "We have successfully inducted the Tejas into service, and a large number of aircraft orders have also been placed. While the delivery of some aircraft has been impacted due to global supply chain challenges, Indian aviation, the defence aviation industry, and research and development are poised to reach new heights with the Tejas Mark-2, the next version of the Tejas, and our next fifth-generation fighter, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA)," he said.

General Morita stated that Japan and India share a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Both countries are linked through the Japan-India Special Strategic and Global Partnership. "The strategic environment surrounding our two countries is becoming increasingly complex. Consequently, the importance of stronger defense cooperation between India and Japan is growing. This shared understanding was reaffirmed at the Japan-India Summit between Prime Minister Takaichi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India in July," he said.

General Morita said, "We believe that advanced training deepens mutual understanding, strengthens trust, and enhances practical cooperation. With this vision, we have together realized this goal and taken India-Japan defense cooperation to a new stage. The significance of the deployment of Japanese fighter aircraft to India goes beyond this exercise. By operating their fighter aircraft in India, both countries have now achieved the goal of reciprocal visits of fighter aircraft to each other's countries".