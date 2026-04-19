ETV Bharat / state

Vedanta Power Plant Blast Toll Mounts To 24 As Labourer From Jharkhand Succumbs

Sakti: The death of another injured labourer on Sunday at Raigarh Medical College took the toll in the Vedanta power plant blast in Chhattisgarh's Sakti to 24.

The deceased has been identified as Manish Kumar from neighbouring Jharkhand, police said, adding that 10 workers are still undergoing treatment at hospitals in Raipur and Raigarh. Three of them have been kept under continuous observation as their condition is said to be critical. One injured labourer has been discharged after recovering.

Authorities have assured that the best possible medical treatment is being provided to all the injured workers and support is being extended to the families of the deceased.

The explosion occurred in the tube carrying high-pressure steam from the boiler to the turbine on Tuesday. Preliminary findings by the Chief Boiler Inspector have indicated possible lapses, including excessive fuel accumulation leading to pressure build-up.