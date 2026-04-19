Vedanta Power Plant Blast Toll Mounts To 24 As Labourer From Jharkhand Succumbs
An eight-member CISF team reached the accident site on Saturday to examine production logbooks of the preceding 14 days and gathered details on technical shutdowns.
Published : April 19, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
Sakti: The death of another injured labourer on Sunday at Raigarh Medical College took the toll in the Vedanta power plant blast in Chhattisgarh's Sakti to 24.
The deceased has been identified as Manish Kumar from neighbouring Jharkhand, police said, adding that 10 workers are still undergoing treatment at hospitals in Raipur and Raigarh. Three of them have been kept under continuous observation as their condition is said to be critical. One injured labourer has been discharged after recovering.
Authorities have assured that the best possible medical treatment is being provided to all the injured workers and support is being extended to the families of the deceased.
The explosion occurred in the tube carrying high-pressure steam from the boiler to the turbine on Tuesday. Preliminary findings by the Chief Boiler Inspector have indicated possible lapses, including excessive fuel accumulation leading to pressure build-up.
The administration and central agencies have intensified the investigation. An eight-member team from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) reached the plant on Saturday and examined production logbooks of the preceding 14 days. The team also gathered details on the frequency of technical shutdowns in the past month.
Sources revealed that the plant had faced technical malfunctions on several occasions over the past year, including a brief shutdown just about 10 days before the accident. The investigative team has collected evidence from the site and questioned management, employees, and officials. The administration said the exact causes will be known only after the submission of the final report.
The incident has once again raised serious concerns over industrial safety and maintenance practices in the region. Multiple agencies are working to establish the precise sequence of events and any lapses that may have contributed to the tragedy. The probe is expected to recommend stronger preventive measures to avoid such accidents in future.
Also Read