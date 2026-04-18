ETV Bharat / state

Vedanta Power Plant Blast Toll Mounts To 23; FIR Lodged Against 19

Sakti: The toll in the Vedanta power plant blast in Chhattisgarh's Sakti has risen to 23 following the death of three more labourers who were undergoing treatment Saturday, police said, adding that 12 labourers are being treated at the hospital.

The police have registered an FIR against 19 individuals, including Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal, for negligence.

The boiler explosion on Tuesday led to the death of four labourers on the spot and severe burn injury to 15 others, who were subsequently admitted to a burn care unit for treatment. About 35 employees were working at the plant at the time of the incident.

Vendanta has pledged a compensation of Rs 35 lakh to the family of each deceased, along with a job for a member. The government is also providing financial assistance of Rs five lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. Additionally, Rs two lakh each will be disbursed to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

State Industries Minister Lakhanlal Dewangan visited the plant, met with the injured individuals, and assured them of every possible assistance from the government.