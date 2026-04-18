Vedanta Power Plant Blast Toll Mounts To 23; FIR Lodged Against 19
State Industries Minister Lakhanlal Dewangan had visited the accident site, met with the injured individuals, and assured them of every possible assistance from the government.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST
Sakti: The toll in the Vedanta power plant blast in Chhattisgarh's Sakti has risen to 23 following the death of three more labourers who were undergoing treatment Saturday, police said, adding that 12 labourers are being treated at the hospital.
The police have registered an FIR against 19 individuals, including Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal, for negligence.
The boiler explosion on Tuesday led to the death of four labourers on the spot and severe burn injury to 15 others, who were subsequently admitted to a burn care unit for treatment. About 35 employees were working at the plant at the time of the incident.
Vendanta has pledged a compensation of Rs 35 lakh to the family of each deceased, along with a job for a member. The government is also providing financial assistance of Rs five lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. Additionally, Rs two lakh each will be disbursed to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.
State Industries Minister Lakhanlal Dewangan visited the plant, met with the injured individuals, and assured them of every possible assistance from the government.
सक्ति के सिंघीतराई में वेदांता पावर प्लांट में औद्योगिक हादसे की घटनास्थल का आज जायजा लिया। जिला प्रशासन, वेदांता प्रबंधन के अधिकारियों की बैठक लेकर घटना की बारीकी से जानकारी ली। जिम्मेदारों पर तत्काल एफआईआर करने एवं श्रम अधिनियम के अंतर्गत केस दर्ज करने के निर्देश दिए गए। pic.twitter.com/gB7TrVH8Td— लखन लाल देवांगन (@LakhanLalDewan1) April 16, 2026
Meanwhile, a central team, comprising officials from the Department of Industrial Safety and Boiler Inspectors, is likely to begin a probe into the deadly accident. The team is likely to reach Sakti on Saturday to carry out the inquiry. The move follows the submission of a report by the State Boiler Inspector, after which the central authorities decided to step in.
The Chhattisgarh government has also ordered a probe into the accident, appointing the Bilaspur divisional commissioner as the inquiry officer. Taking note of the gravity of the incident, the state government has directed that the inquiry will examine when and how the accident took place, the underlying causes and circumstances, and the measures required to prevent recurrence of such incidents in the future.
As per the order, the inquiry officer has been asked to complete the probe within 30 days and submit a report to the state government.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has expressed deep grief over the incident, terming it extremely tragic and painful. He paid tribute to the deceased workers and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. Sai has also directed officials to ensure a fair and expeditious inquiry and to take strict action against those found responsible.
Meanwhile, the enquiry team sent by Congress to the site alleged that attempts were being made to generate electricity at a capacity exceeding the plant's limits, which caused the boiler to explode.
जांच दल गठित किया गया है और जांच दल हमारे साथ आया है, जो निरीक्षण कर रहा है। जो भी तथ्य सामने आएंगे, उनकी एक-एक बिंदु पर बारीकी से जांच होनी चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/YEg2tMjJMZ— Deepak Baij (@DeepakBaijINC) April 16, 2026
A preliminary technical report by the Chief Boiler Inspector indicated excessive fuel accumulation inside the furnace, leading to pressure build-up and damage to connected pipelines. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Sakti corroborated these findings, identifying fuel overload as the primary cause.
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