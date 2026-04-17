ETV Bharat / state

FIR Against Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal After Deadly Power Plant Blast In Chhattisgarh

Raipur: In a major development following the deadly explosion at a Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district, police have registered an FIR against Anil Agarwal, chairman of the Vedanta Group, along with several officials of the plant management. The action comes after preliminary investigation pointed to serious negligence behind the incident.

According to Sakti Superintendent of Police Praful Thakur, a case has been registered at Dabra police station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 106 (death caused by negligent act) and 289 (negligent conduct with machinery).

"The investigation has revealed lapses on the part of the plant management. FIRs have been filed against 8-10 individuals, and more names will be added as the probe progresses," he said.

The blast, which occurred on April 14 at the Vedanta Limited power plant in Singhitarai, has claimed at least 20 lives so far, while around 15 people are undergoing treatment with severe injuries. Authorities said post-mortem examinations have been completed, and reports are awaited while the bodies of the deceased have been handed over to their families.

Officials added that further charges may be invoked after receiving reports from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Industrial Health and Safety assessments, and a technical evaluation team.