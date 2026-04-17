FIR Against Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal After Deadly Power Plant Blast In Chhattisgarh
The explosion, which occurred on April 14 at Vedanta Power Plant in Singhitarai, has claimed 20 lives so far, leaving 15 others with severe injuries.
Published : April 17, 2026 at 11:02 AM IST
Raipur: In a major development following the deadly explosion at a Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district, police have registered an FIR against Anil Agarwal, chairman of the Vedanta Group, along with several officials of the plant management. The action comes after preliminary investigation pointed to serious negligence behind the incident.
According to Sakti Superintendent of Police Praful Thakur, a case has been registered at Dabra police station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 106 (death caused by negligent act) and 289 (negligent conduct with machinery).
"The investigation has revealed lapses on the part of the plant management. FIRs have been filed against 8-10 individuals, and more names will be added as the probe progresses," he said.
The blast, which occurred on April 14 at the Vedanta Limited power plant in Singhitarai, has claimed at least 20 lives so far, while around 15 people are undergoing treatment with severe injuries. Authorities said post-mortem examinations have been completed, and reports are awaited while the bodies of the deceased have been handed over to their families.
सक्ति के सिंघीतराई में वेदांता पावर प्लांट में औद्योगिक हादसे की घटनास्थल का आज जायजा लिया। जिला प्रशासन, वेदांता प्रबंधन के अधिकारियों की बैठक लेकर घटना की बारीकी से जानकारी ली। जिम्मेदारों पर तत्काल एफआईआर करने एवं श्रम अधिनियम के अंतर्गत केस दर्ज करने के निर्देश दिए गए। pic.twitter.com/gB7TrVH8Td— लखन लाल देवांगन (@LakhanLalDewan1) April 16, 2026
Officials added that further charges may be invoked after receiving reports from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Industrial Health and Safety assessments, and a technical evaluation team.
Govt Warns Of Strict Action
Chhattisgarh Industries Minister Lakhan Lal Devangan, who visited the site, stated that the explosion was a result of "clear negligence" by the plant management. "Strict action will be taken against those found responsible," he assured.
Meanwhile, the opposition Indian National Congress has constituted a fact-finding committee to investigate the incident. The panel, led by senior leaders including Leader of Opposition Charandas Mahant and state president Deepak Baij, visited the site and alleged that the plant was operating beyond its capacity, leading to the boiler explosion.
जांच दल गठित किया गया है और जांच दल हमारे साथ आया है, जो निरीक्षण कर रहा है। जो भी तथ्य सामने आएंगे, उनकी एक-एक बिंदु पर बारीकी से जांच होनी चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/YEg2tMjJMZ— Deepak Baij (@DeepakBaijINC) April 16, 2026
On the other hand, the company has announced compensation measures, including jobs for one member of each deceased worker’s family. The state government has declared Rs five lakh ex-gratia for the families of the deceased, while Rs two lakh to the next of kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 would be provided to the injured from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund.
Earlier, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai named the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Dabhra as the inquiry officer to investigate the circumstances leading to the mishap.
The explosion occurred inside a boiler unit while workers were on duty, triggering a massive blast that caused widespread casualties. The tragedy has sparked outrage and raised serious questions about industrial safety standards and regulatory oversight in large-scale power projects..
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