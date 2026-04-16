Vedanta Power Plant Mishap: Congress Team Visits Site In Chhattisgarh's Sakti
The party's investigation committee included leader of Opposition Charandas Mahant, Congress State President Deepak Baij, former Minister Jaisingh Aggarwal, and several MLAs and Congress leaders.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 7:46 PM IST
Sakti: Members of an investigation committee of the Congress visited the Vedanta Power Plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti where 20 workers were killed in a boiler explosion.
The party's investigation committee included leader of Opposition Charandas Mahant, Congress State President Deepak Baij, former Minister Jaisingh Aggarwal, and several MLAs and Congress leaders.
As many as 20 workers have died so far in the boiler explosion at the plant on April 14. The district administration stated 15 workers are undergoing treatment at hospital of whom several are critical. On April 15, a Congress leader alleged that the boiler exploded as the plant was attempting to produce more electricity than it is capable of.
The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5,00,000 to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. This apart, the deceased's kin will be given Rs 2,00,000 each from the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the injured Rs 50,000. Additionally, the company has promised Rs 3,50,000 to each of the deceased's families and a job for one member.
The plant management will bear the medical expenses of the injured who are currently undergoing treatment. The district administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the accident. Officials said, a district administration team will also investigate the accident on eight points.
Construction of the 1,200 MW coal-fired thermal power project (two 600 MW units) at Singhitrai began in 2009. Originally owned by Athena Chhattisgarh Power Limited, construction was halted between 2016 and 2022. Vedanta acquired the plant in 2022, after which one 600 MW unit was completed and commissioned in August last year, while the second unit is still under construction.
A power plant boiler is a closed device that primarily converts water into steam using the heat generated by burning fuel. The steam is then used to drive turbines, which generate electricity.
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