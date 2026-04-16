ETV Bharat / state

Vedanta Power Plant Mishap: Congress Team Visits Site In Chhattisgarh's Sakti

Sakti: Members of an investigation committee of the Congress visited the Vedanta Power Plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti where 20 workers were killed in a boiler explosion.

The party's investigation committee included leader of Opposition Charandas Mahant, Congress State President Deepak Baij, former Minister Jaisingh Aggarwal, and several MLAs and Congress leaders.

As many as 20 workers have died so far in the boiler explosion at the plant on April 14. The district administration stated 15 workers are undergoing treatment at hospital of whom several are critical. On April 15, a Congress leader alleged that the boiler exploded as the plant was attempting to produce more electricity than it is capable of.

The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5,00,000 to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. This apart, the deceased's kin will be given Rs 2,00,000 each from the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the injured Rs 50,000. Additionally, the company has promised Rs 3,50,000 to each of the deceased's families and a job for one member.