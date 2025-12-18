Vedanta Moves Madras High Court Seeking Nod For 'Green' Copper Plant
The company seeks a court direction to consider its green copper proposal while the state flags procedural lapses.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 9:56 PM IST
Chennai: A new case has been filed by the Vedanta Group seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to consider its applications for permission to set up a green copper manufacturing plant in Thoothukudi.
The Tamil Nadu government had earlier ordered the closure of the Thoothukudi Sterlite plant in 2018, citing air, water, and land pollution and later, the Madras High Court had dismissed the case filed by Vedanta, which manages the Sterlite plant, against this order in 2020. This order was also upheld by the Supreme Court.
Now, Vedanta Group has filed a new case in the Madras High Court with a request for a green copper manufacturing plant.
The petition states that despite sending six applications to the Tamil Nadu Industries and Environment Department secretaries from June to November, seeking permission to set up a green copper manufacturing plant, they have not been considered.
The petition requests that the Tamil Nadu government be directed to consider these applications. It also seeks an order to constitute a committee comprising representatives and experts from the Central Environment Department, the Central Pollution Control Board, and other departments to study the feasibility of setting up a green copper manufacturing plant and submit a report.
This case came up for hearing today before the bench of Chief Justice M.M. Shrivastava and Justice G. Arul Murugan in the Madras High Court. During the hearing, the government counsel pointed out that only representations had been sent to the government department secretaries regarding the green copper plant, and no formal applications had been submitted to the relevant departments.
Furthermore, both the petitioner and the government counsel stated that a case seeking the removal of hazardous waste from the closed Sterlite plant premises is still pending.
Following this, Chief Justice M.M. Shrivastava ordered that this new case filed by Vedanta Group be listed for hearing along with the pending case. The bench comprising Justice Srivastava and Justice G. Arul Murugan adjourned the hearing for four weeks.