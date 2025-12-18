ETV Bharat / state

Vedanta Moves Madras High Court Seeking Nod For 'Green' Copper Plant

Chennai: A new case has been filed by the Vedanta Group seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to consider its applications for permission to set up a green copper manufacturing plant in Thoothukudi.

The Tamil Nadu government had earlier ordered the closure of the Thoothukudi Sterlite plant in 2018, citing air, water, and land pollution and later, the Madras High Court had dismissed the case filed by Vedanta, which manages the Sterlite plant, against this order in 2020. This order was also upheld by the Supreme Court.

Now, Vedanta Group has filed a new case in the Madras High Court with a request for a green copper manufacturing plant.

The petition states that despite sending six applications to the Tamil Nadu Industries and Environment Department secretaries from June to November, seeking permission to set up a green copper manufacturing plant, they have not been considered.