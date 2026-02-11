Vedanta Moves Madras High Court Against TN Govt's Snub On 'Green Copper' Proposal At Sterlite
The petition by the group against the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board's refusal was heard by Chief Justice M.M. Srivastava and Justice Arul Murugan.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 6:58 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has ordered the Tamil Nadu government to respond to the petition filed by the Vedanta Group seeking permission to produce 'green copper' at the Sterlite copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi. The petition challenges the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board's refusal of consent to Vedanta Group to produce green copper at the plant without harming the environment.
The court has asked the Tamil Nadu government to respond to the formation of an expert committee to study the environmentally friendly green copper plant.
The case came up for hearing in the session of Chief Justice M.M. Srivastava and Justice Arul Murugan of the High Court.
The petition submitted by Vedanta to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to allow the Sterlite plant to be opened to produce green copper that does not cause environmental harm was rejected on January 27.
Vedanta, in its petition filed with the Madras High Court against the order of the Pollution Control Board, said, "The request has been rejected in an urgent manner without giving time to respond on their behalf”.
“By producing green copper, slag will be reduced by 15 to 25%. Hazardous waste emitted during copper production will be reduced by 40%. Their request has been rejected because it is copper production without considering the scientific claim that greenhouse gas emissions will be reduced by 34%.
It has been decided to start a green copper production plant as per the guidelines issued by the Central Government in 2023. Therefore, it has been said that the Pollution Control Board should be ordered to constitute an expert committee and conduct an investigation," Vedanta submitted.
"If the request is to be rejected, we can reject the request after giving due time and asking for an explanation. We will accept whatever decision the government takes after giving our side a chance. We are ready to abide by everything the government says." The government said, "Vedanta's request was not rejected mechanically. It was rejected because it caused environmental damage," it further added.
The First Bench of the Madras High Court while hearing the petition, however asked, "When the request has already been rejected, how can a case be filed against the rejected order now?”
“The Sterlite plant was closed due to a violation. The Supreme Court also confirmed that. On what basis are you now filing a case to resume copper production? "Since the Supreme Court has already ordered the closure of the plant, the petitioner should approach the Supreme Court regarding its reopening," it further said.
“Furthermore, why did the government not consider the request as per the rules? Should permission be granted if copper is produced in a manner that does not cause harm? The government should explain. Should it examine how the copper production method is going to be changed according to technology?,” it further asked.
The Bench asked the government to respond on the formation of an expert committee and adjourned the hearing to February 26.
The Sterlite plant of the Vedanta Group was in the middle of a row over environmental concerns. In 2018, 13 people were killed during protests against the plant blamed for unnatural cancer cases in surrounding villages. Following the deadly protests, the Tamil Nadu government ordered the closure of Vedanta's Sterlite copper plant. The Madras High Court dismissed the case filed by Vedanta against this order in 2020. The Supreme Court also upheld the High Court's order in this regard.
