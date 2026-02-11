ETV Bharat / state

Vedanta Moves Madras High Court Against TN Govt's Snub On 'Green Copper' Proposal At Sterlite

Chennai: The Madras High Court has ordered the Tamil Nadu government to respond to the petition filed by the Vedanta Group seeking permission to produce 'green copper' at the Sterlite copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi. The petition challenges the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board's refusal of consent to Vedanta Group to produce green copper at the plant without harming the environment.

The court has asked the Tamil Nadu government to respond to the formation of an expert committee to study the environmentally friendly green copper plant.

The case came up for hearing in the session of Chief Justice M.M. Srivastava and Justice Arul Murugan of the High Court.

The petition submitted by Vedanta to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to allow the Sterlite plant to be opened to produce green copper that does not cause environmental harm was rejected on January 27.

Vedanta, in its petition filed with the Madras High Court against the order of the Pollution Control Board, said, "The request has been rejected in an urgent manner without giving time to respond on their behalf”.

“By producing green copper, slag will be reduced by 15 to 25%. Hazardous waste emitted during copper production will be reduced by 40%. Their request has been rejected because it is copper production without considering the scientific claim that greenhouse gas emissions will be reduced by 34%.

It has been decided to start a green copper production plant as per the guidelines issued by the Central Government in 2023. Therefore, it has been said that the Pollution Control Board should be ordered to constitute an expert committee and conduct an investigation," Vedanta submitted.