‘Vedana’: Andhra Approves Young Author’s Book On Farmer Issues; To Be Available in All Govt School Libraries

Geetika, a Class X student from Kondapi, whose book Vedana will be placed in government school libraries across Andhra Pradesh. ( ETV Bharat )

Kondapi: A book written by a school student that powerfully expresses social evils, farmers’ hardships, and the struggles of the poor has received official recognition from the Andhra Pradesh government.

The state education department has granted permission to print the book and make it available in all government schools' libraries.

The book, titled Vedana (agony), is authored by Geetika, a Class X student at Pedakandlagunta ZP High School. Geetika hails from Jallapaleni village in Kondapi mandal of Prakasam district.

Geetika developed an interest in reading at a young age and began exploring books in Class V. By Class VII, she had started writing poems and short stories. From her first poem, "Mokka (plant)", to her recent work “Maunam Daatani Mattalu (Words That Silence Could Not Cross)", her writings reflect a distinct and mature style, uncommon for her age.