‘Vedana’: Andhra Approves Young Author’s Book On Farmer Issues; To Be Available in All Govt School Libraries
Class X student Geetika’s book, Vedana, on social evils and farmers’ hardships, has received approval from the Andhra Pradesh government for statewide school libraries.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST
Kondapi: A book written by a school student that powerfully expresses social evils, farmers’ hardships, and the struggles of the poor has received official recognition from the Andhra Pradesh government.
The state education department has granted permission to print the book and make it available in all government schools' libraries.
The book, titled Vedana (agony), is authored by Geetika, a Class X student at Pedakandlagunta ZP High School. Geetika hails from Jallapaleni village in Kondapi mandal of Prakasam district.
Geetika developed an interest in reading at a young age and began exploring books in Class V. By Class VII, she had started writing poems and short stories. From her first poem, "Mokka (plant)", to her recent work “Maunam Daatani Mattalu (Words That Silence Could Not Cross)", her writings reflect a distinct and mature style, uncommon for her age.
Vedana is a compilation of 55 poems and 13 short stories, each touching upon contemporary social realities and human emotions. As per government orders, the book will be placed in government school libraries across the state from the next academic year, making it accessible to thousands of students.
Coming from a modest background, Geetika says her parents work as construction labourers. “With four sisters and a brother, education has not been easy. Still, my interest in literature kept me going,” she says. She credits her teacher, Manchikanti, for constant encouragement and guidance in her literary journey.
Expressing her aspirations, Geetika added, “If donors support my education during intermediate and degree studies, I want to further improve my language skills and write many more books.”
The government’s recognition of Vedana serves as strong encouragement for young talent and underscores the importance of nurturing creativity in government schools.
