Celestial Treat For Skywatchers In Keralam: Venus Plays Hide-And-Seek With The Moon
Venus is expected to disappear at around 5.20 PM and reappear at approximately 6.45 PM, and exact timings can vary depending on the observer's location.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Venus, the dazzling evening star that often steals the show in the western sky, is set for a brief game of cosmic hide-and-seek with the Moon on September 14.
From Kerala, skywatchers may see Venus disappear behind the slender crescent Moon before reappearing about 85 minutes later.
The event, known as occultation, occurs when a closer celestial body - in this case, the Moon - passes in front of a more distant object, temporarily blocking it from our view.
According to astronomy notes prepared by N Sanu, science writer, stargazer and member of the Luka Editorial Board, and Jayakrishnan K of the astronomy collective Amateur Astronomers Organisation (Aastro Kerala) and joint secretary, Breakthrough Science Society, Thiruvananthapuram chapter, Venus is expected to disappear at around 5.20 PM when viewed from Kerala and reappear at approximately 6.45 PM. The exact timings can vary by a few seconds depending on the observer’s location.
There is, however, a catch. At around 5.20 PM, daylight will still be present, making Venus’ disappearance difficult to observe with the unaided eye. The reappearance around 6.45 PM, as twilight fades, could offer a more rewarding sight.
Why Does Venus Disappear?
The Moon is much closer to Earth than Venus. When their positions happen to line up from our viewpoint, the Moon can appear to move across Venus and hide it temporarily. Their continuous orbital motion then changes the alignment, allowing Venus to emerge again.
Venus itself is one of the most remarkable worlds in the solar system. The second planet from the Sun, it is similar to Earth in size and composition and is sometimes called Earth's “sister planet”. But beneath its brilliant appearance lies an extremely hostile environment.
Venus has a surface temperature of about 465°C, making it the hottest planet in the solar system — even hotter than Mercury, which is closer to the Sun. Its atmosphere is composed mainly of carbon dioxide, creating an extraordinarily powerful greenhouse effect that traps heat.
Its clouds contain sulfuric acid, while radar observations have revealed a landscape dominated by volcanic plains, mountains, valleys and lava flows.
Venus also has one of the strangest rotations among the planets. It takes about 243 Earth days to rotate once on its axis, longer than the roughly 225 days it takes to orbit the Sun. In other words, a Venusian day is longer than its year. It also rotates in the opposite direction to most planets.
So, when Venus briefly vanishes behind the Moon on September 14, it will be more than a pretty sky event. It will be a reminder that the apparently calm sky above us is actually a constantly moving cosmic stage.
Look west after sunset — and if conditions permit, watch Venus play its celestial game of hide-and-seek.
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