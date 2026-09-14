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Celestial Treat For Skywatchers In Keralam: Venus Plays Hide-And-Seek With The Moon

Venus is expected to disappear at around 5:20 PM when viewed from Kerala and reappear at approximately 6:45 PM ( Special arrangement )

Thiruvananthapuram: Venus, the dazzling evening star that often steals the show in the western sky, is set for a brief game of cosmic hide-and-seek with the Moon on September 14.

From Kerala, skywatchers may see Venus disappear behind the slender crescent Moon before reappearing about 85 minutes later.

The event, known as occultation, occurs when a closer celestial body - in this case, the Moon - passes in front of a more distant object, temporarily blocking it from our view.

According to astronomy notes prepared by N Sanu, science writer, stargazer and member of the Luka Editorial Board, and Jayakrishnan K of the astronomy collective Amateur Astronomers Organisation (Aastro Kerala) and joint secretary, Breakthrough Science Society, Thiruvananthapuram chapter, Venus is expected to disappear at around 5.20 PM when viewed from Kerala and reappear at approximately 6.45 PM. The exact timings can vary by a few seconds depending on the observer’s location.

There is, however, a catch. At around 5.20 PM, daylight will still be present, making Venus’ disappearance difficult to observe with the unaided eye. The reappearance around 6.45 PM, as twilight fades, could offer a more rewarding sight.

Why Does Venus Disappear?

The Moon is much closer to Earth than Venus. When their positions happen to line up from our viewpoint, the Moon can appear to move across Venus and hide it temporarily. Their continuous orbital motion then changes the alignment, allowing Venus to emerge again.