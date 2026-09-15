ETV Bharat / state

VDG Member Injured In Firing Incident In Jammu Kashmir's Udhampur

Jammu: A member of a Village Defence Group (VDG) sustained injuries in a firing incident in the Chore Panjiyan area under police station Majalta of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, an official said on Tuesday.

According to a police official, VDG member Parshotam Lal received a gunshot wound in his abdomen in an accidental fire. The incident occurred early in the morning, after which he was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, the official said.

"The Station House Officer (SHO) of Majalta police station also reached there to look after the VDG member," said a police official.

The senior police officers remain tight-lipped about the firing incident, but police have started the investigation to know the circumstances behind the incident.