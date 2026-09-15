VDG Member Injured In Firing Incident In Jammu Kashmir's Udhampur
According to a police official, the incident occurred early Tuesday, after which he was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST
Jammu: A member of a Village Defence Group (VDG) sustained injuries in a firing incident in the Chore Panjiyan area under police station Majalta of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, an official said on Tuesday.
According to a police official, VDG member Parshotam Lal received a gunshot wound in his abdomen in an accidental fire. The incident occurred early in the morning, after which he was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, the official said.
"The Station House Officer (SHO) of Majalta police station also reached there to look after the VDG member," said a police official.
The senior police officers remain tight-lipped about the firing incident, but police have started the investigation to know the circumstances behind the incident.
The incident occurred amid intensified patrolling and area domination operations in the Majalta forests following reports of suspicious movement in the Brettal-Khubban and adjoining areas over the past few days.
Police and other security agencies have stepped up searches and surveillance across the forested areas. However, no trace of the suspected persons has been found so far, officials said.
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