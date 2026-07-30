ETV Bharat / state

VCK Slams Karnataka's 'Anti-Tamil' Stand Over Cauvery Water, Urges All-Party Meeting

Chennai: The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Thursday accused the Karnataka government of adopting an "anti-Tamil" stand by refusing to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu despite directions from the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), and urged the Tamil Nadu government to convene an all-party meeting to address the crisis.

Thirumavalavan's statement came after the Karnataka government reiterated that it was unable to release water to Tamil Nadu, citing depleted storage levels in major reservoirs following poor southwest monsoon rainfall. Karnataka has also decided to challenge the CWRC's directive to release water before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

The move has drawn sharp criticism from political parties and farmers' organisations in Tamil Nadu.

In his X post, the VCK chief condemned what he described as Karnataka's "anti-Tamil attitude" and accused the neighbouring state of disregarding the statutory authority of the CWRC.

"The Karnataka government's refusal to release Cauvery water despite the CWRC's order reflects an anti-Tamil attitude. We strongly condemn its decision to act in a manner that undermines the authority of the regulatory committee," the VCK chief said.

He warned that Karnataka's continued refusal to release water had created a grave situation for farmers, with agriculture in Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta facing severe distress.