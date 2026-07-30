VCK Slams Karnataka's 'Anti-Tamil' Stand Over Cauvery Water, Urges All-Party Meeting
Thol Thirumavalavan condemned what he described as Karnataka's "anti-Tamil attitude" and accused the neighbouring state of disregarding the statutory authority of the CWRC.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST
Chennai: The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Thursday accused the Karnataka government of adopting an "anti-Tamil" stand by refusing to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu despite directions from the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), and urged the Tamil Nadu government to convene an all-party meeting to address the crisis.
Thirumavalavan's statement came after the Karnataka government reiterated that it was unable to release water to Tamil Nadu, citing depleted storage levels in major reservoirs following poor southwest monsoon rainfall. Karnataka has also decided to challenge the CWRC's directive to release water before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).
The move has drawn sharp criticism from political parties and farmers' organisations in Tamil Nadu.
In his X post, the VCK chief condemned what he described as Karnataka's "anti-Tamil attitude" and accused the neighbouring state of disregarding the statutory authority of the CWRC.
"The Karnataka government's refusal to release Cauvery water despite the CWRC's order reflects an anti-Tamil attitude. We strongly condemn its decision to act in a manner that undermines the authority of the regulatory committee," the VCK chief said.
He warned that Karnataka's continued refusal to release water had created a grave situation for farmers, with agriculture in Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta facing severe distress.
Quoting CWRC chairman Vineet Gupta, the VCK chief said Karnataka had released less than 1 TMC ft of water to Tamil Nadu so far.
"As per the Supreme Court's 2018 verdict, Karnataka was required to ensure the availability of 27.2 TMC ft at Biligundlu by July 27. However, only 0.6 TMC ft has reached the interstate point. Against the stipulated 36.4 TMC ft to be released between June 1 and July 27, only 3.6 TMC ft — about 10% — has been received, leaving a cumulative shortfall of nearly 33 TMC ft," he said.
The VCK chief also pointed out that the CWMA has directed Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water daily for the next 15 days, but noted that farmers in Karnataka were protesting even against that order.
He said the shortage of Cauvery water had already affected Kuruvai cultivation, while the prospects for the crucial Samba crop were also under threat, placing the livelihood of farmers across the delta districts at serious risk.
"There is little reason to believe that the Karnataka government will do justice to Tamil Nadu. Therefore, Tamil Nadu must raise its legitimate voice collectively. We urge the state government to immediately convene an all-party meeting to discuss the issue and formulate a united course of action," the VCK chief said.
Also read