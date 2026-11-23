ETV Bharat / state

VCK Members Arrested During Protest Over Caste Discrimination At Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur School

VCK members staging a protest in front of the collectorate, demanding the registration of a case against the teachers involved and their arrest in Ariyalur on Monday. ( ETV Bharat )

Ariyalur: Members of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) were arrested after a scuffle with police during a protest demanding action against teachers accused of caste discrimination at a government school in Keelavali in Ariyalur district.

The controversy arose after allegations that teachers belonging to the Scheduled Caste community were being isolated by their colleagues at the school and that human waste had been dumped in their rooms. The alleged incident took place on November 10.

The Principal Educational Officer, who was informed about the matter, reportedly said the waste had been removed before he reached the school. However, some teachers are said to have taken photographs of the scene.

Following complaints of caste discrimination among the teaching staff, the Principal Educational Officer conducted an inquiry and, on November 18, ordered the transfer of three persons, including Headmaster Murugan. Murugan was subsequently transferred to a school at Sripurandan.

VCK Demands Action Under SC/ST Act

Against this backdrop, VCK members staged a protest in front of the Ariyalur District Collectorate, demanding the registration of a case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the teachers allegedly involved and their arrest.