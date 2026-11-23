VCK Members Arrested During Protest Over Caste Discrimination At Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur School
The controversy arose after SC community teachers were being isolated by their colleagues at school and that human waste had been dumped in their rooms.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 8:16 PM IST
Ariyalur: Members of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) were arrested after a scuffle with police during a protest demanding action against teachers accused of caste discrimination at a government school in Keelavali in Ariyalur district.
The controversy arose after allegations that teachers belonging to the Scheduled Caste community were being isolated by their colleagues at the school and that human waste had been dumped in their rooms. The alleged incident took place on November 10.
The Principal Educational Officer, who was informed about the matter, reportedly said the waste had been removed before he reached the school. However, some teachers are said to have taken photographs of the scene.
Following complaints of caste discrimination among the teaching staff, the Principal Educational Officer conducted an inquiry and, on November 18, ordered the transfer of three persons, including Headmaster Murugan. Murugan was subsequently transferred to a school at Sripurandan.
அரியலூர் அரசுப் பள்ளி விவகாரம்: போராடிய விசிகவினர் குண்டுக்கட்டாக கைது #Ariyalur | #VCK | #Govtschool | #Protest | #VCKMembersarrest | #ETVBharatTamilNadu https://t.co/5zKNjMOgD4— ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu (@ETVBharatTN) November 23, 2026
VCK Demands Action Under SC/ST Act
Against this backdrop, VCK members staged a protest in front of the Ariyalur District Collectorate, demanding the registration of a case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the teachers allegedly involved and their arrest.
The protesters also demanded intervention by Education Department officials to ensure protection and justice for the affected teachers. They alleged that caste discrimination within the staff had affected the school environment and that the conflict was being passed on to students.
மாவட்ட ஆட்சியர் அலுவலகத்தை முற்றுகையிட்ட போராளி சிறுத்தைகள்..🔥 கீழவெளி தலித் ஆசிரியர்களுக்கு நீதி கேட்டு முற்றுகை போராட்டம் பங்கேற்ற பொறுப்பாளர்களை அரியலூர் தனியார் மண்டபத்தில் கைது செய்து வைத்துள்ளனர். காவல்துறையின் அராஜக போக்கை வன்மையாகக் கண்டிக்கிறோம்..😡 @thirumaofficial https://t.co/hp7TDUYpbY— Vck social media (@Vck_Socialmedia) November 23, 2026
When VCK members gathered for a blockade protest outside the Collectorate, police attempted to prevent them by putting up barricades. The protesters then resorted to a road blockade, following which police used force to disperse them and took several members into custody.
A scuffle broke out between the police and the protesters, briefly disrupting traffic and creating tension outside the Collectorate.
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