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VCK Leader Thirumavalavan Says He Urged DMK Govt To File Case Against Vijay Over Karur Incident

VCK leader and Lok Sabha MP Thol Thirumavalavan speaking at the wedding in Dharmapuri on Friday. ( ETV Bharat )

Dharmapuri: VCK (Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi ) leader and Lok Sabha MP Thol Thirumavalavan has made a fresh political revelation, saying he had asked the then Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government to register a case against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and reigning Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over the Karur crowd incident.

Speaking at a wedding function in Dharmapuri on Friday, Thirumavalavan said a case could have been registered against Vijay citing issues such as his late arrival and crowd congestion, but the DMK did not do so.

“I asked for a case to be filed against Vijay in the Karur incident. He came late. A case could have been filed citing reasons such as crowd congestion. But the DMK did not do it,” Thirumavalavan said.

It may be recalled that a stampede took place on September 27, 2025 in Karur during Vijay's rally that left 41 people dead and more than 100 injured.

Thirumavalavan said his own political position towards TVK had also changed over time. “At that time, I criticised TVK as a child of the RSS. I did not have faith in TVK then. Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to destroy Dravidian and Periyar politics,,” he said.

According to Thirumavalavan, TVK later approached the VCK for support after choosing not to seek an alliance with the AIADMK, BJP or PMK.

‘I Could Have Become Chief Minister’

Thirumavalavan also claimed that he could have become Chief Minister had he accepted an offer made during the recent political realignment.

He said Vijay had personally contacted him and offered to make him a minister and contest the Trichy East Assembly by-election.