VCK Leader Thirumavalavan Demands Impeachment Of Justice Swaminathan Over Thiruparankundram Issue
The Chidambaram MP said the Madras High Court judge abused his position to disrupt peace even as the state govt acted wisely.
Published : December 4, 2025 at 3:22 PM IST
Chennai: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan has demanded impeachment of Madras High Court Judge GR Swaminathan over the Thiruparankundram issue.
Justice Swaminathan, had in case filed in the Madurai branch of Madras High Court, ruled that the 'Karthigai Deepam' could be lit on a pillar on Thiruparankundram hill. The lighting of the lamp is an important ritual performed during the Hindu festival of 'Karthigai Deepam', a celebration symbolising the triumph of light over darkness.
But on December 3, the lamp was lit at the Pillaiyar temple as usual. Justice Swaminathan, while hearing the case again, said the state government had committed contempt of court by ignoring his ruling and ordered that 10 people, including the petitioner, could light the lamp on the pillar on the hilltop.
He also ordered security by the Central Industrial Security Force and Tamil Nadu Police for the petitioners. But as the police refused permission to the petitioners to light the lamp on the pillar, a scuffle broke out between the two parties. Two policemen were injured in the clash following which prohibitory orders were imposed in the area.
Thirumavalavan, in a statement, appreciated the Tamil Nadu government for maintaining peace in Thiruparankundram without any riots and for preserving religious harmony by not giving space to people involved in rioting.
"The terrorists were continuously engaged in hate propaganda in order to cause religious riots in Thiruparankundram. They tried to light the lamp at a different place, leaving the usual location where the 'Karthigai Deepam' is lit, contrary to historical evidence. The Tamil Nadu government, without giving space to their incitement, lit the lamp at the usual place and conducted the Deepam festival smoothly," he stated in the statement.
கலவரத்தில் ஈடுபட்டவர்களை தமிழ்நாடு அரசு யுஏபிஏ சட்டத்தில் கைது செய்ய வேண்டும்!
இந்தியா கூட்டணி நீதிபதி ஜி.ஆர்.சுவாமிநாதன் மீது இம்பீச்மெண்ட் நடவடிக்கை எடுக்க வேண்டும்!
He said, "A Sanatana terrorist gang from outside with the intention of causing a riot there, attacked and injured the police officers who were deployed at the spot for security and also destroyed public property. The terrorists involved in the riots should be arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, also known as the UAPA."
Thirumavalavan further blamed Justice Swaminathan of, "Misusing his power to support the terrorists who came from outside the city to Thiruparankundram and rioted. After the Karthigai Deepam lighting ceremony had passed peacefully, he not only allowed the terrorists to light the lamp there to incite violence, but also sent CISF personnel who are engaged in High Court security to support them"
The VCK leader said, "This is not only a blatant abuse of power but also against the Constitution and the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. We request the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court to take appropriate action against Justice GR Swaminathan, who created unnecessary social tension in Madurai and Thiruparankundram and tried to disrupt law and order across the state".
He said Justice Swaminathan must be impeached for abusing his position to disrupt peace.
