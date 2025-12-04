ETV Bharat / state

VCK Leader Thirumavalavan Demands Impeachment Of Justice Swaminathan Over Thiruparankundram Issue

Chennai: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan has demanded impeachment of Madras High Court Judge GR Swaminathan over the Thiruparankundram issue.

Justice Swaminathan, had in case filed in the Madurai branch of Madras High Court, ruled that the 'Karthigai Deepam' could be lit on a pillar on Thiruparankundram hill. The lighting of the lamp is an important ritual performed during the Hindu festival of 'Karthigai Deepam', a celebration symbolising the triumph of light over darkness.

But on December 3, the lamp was lit at the Pillaiyar temple as usual. Justice Swaminathan, while hearing the case again, said the state government had committed contempt of court by ignoring his ruling and ordered that 10 people, including the petitioner, could light the lamp on the pillar on the hilltop.

He also ordered security by the Central Industrial Security Force and Tamil Nadu Police for the petitioners. But as the police refused permission to the petitioners to light the lamp on the pillar, a scuffle broke out between the two parties. Two policemen were injured in the clash following which prohibitory orders were imposed in the area.

Thirumavalavan, in a statement, appreciated the Tamil Nadu government for maintaining peace in Thiruparankundram without any riots and for preserving religious harmony by not giving space to people involved in rioting.