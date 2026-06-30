VCK Chief Confident TVK Govt Will Complete Full Five-Year Term, Dismisses Speculation Over Stability
Chidambaram MP Thol. Thirumavalavan was responding to former CM and DMK president M K Stalin's remarks that the government could fall before completing its tenure.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 8:24 PM IST
Madurai: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and Chidambaram MP Thol. Thirumavalavan expressed confidence that the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government would complete its full five-year term without any disruption, while responding to former Chief Minister and main opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M K Stalin's recent remarks that the government could fall before completing its tenure.
Addressing reporters at a private residence here on Tuesday, Thirumavalavan said only Stalin could explain the basis of his remarks.
"We should ask M K Stalin why he said the TVK government is likely to fall soon. I do not know from what perspective he made that remark," he said.
Reiterating the VCK's commitment to the ruling coalition, Thirumavalavan said his party would continue to support the TVK government. He added that the Left parties and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) would also honour the commitments they had made to the government.
"The Congress had announced its support for the TVK even before the other parties. It has also stated that it will remain in alliance with the TVK until the local body and parliamentary elections," he said.
"Therefore, I am confident that the TVK government will function successfully for five years without any disruption."
Referring to the consultative meeting convened by the TVK leadership, Thirumavalavan said it would be premature to comment on its agenda. "Only after attending tomorrow's meeting under the TVK leadership will we know what issues will be discussed. I cannot comment before the meeting is held," he said.
He said leaders of the supporting parties, along with MLAs and MPs, would participate in the meeting. VCK general secretary Chinthanaselvan will also attend.
Commenting on the recent resignations from the AIADMK, Thirumavalavan said the focus should be on the reasons behind the resignations rather than speculation. "So far, six members have resigned from the AIADMK. They should be asked what the problem is within the party and why they chose to resign. That is what should be discussed instead of indulging in speculation," he said.
On the controversy over the proposal to include caste details on students' identity cards, Thirumavalavan welcomed the decision to drop the move. "When Minister Sengottaiyan suggested that caste should also be recorded on students' identity cards, there was widespread opposition. We were also shocked. That proposal has now been dropped. The Chief Minister appears determined not to encourage caste identities, and we can sense this from his speeches. Our request is that this approach should continue," he said.
Responding to allegations of drug use against Minister Sarathkumar, Thirumavalavan said such allegations must be substantiated with evidence.
"These allegations must be proved. No opinion should be formed without evidence. At the same time, drug trafficking has increased not only in Tamil Nadu but across India. Ganja is being transported from one state to another and is available even in remote villages. Those behind the network must be identified, and its spread must be brought under control," he said.
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