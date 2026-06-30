ETV Bharat / state

VCK Chief Confident TVK Govt Will Complete Full Five-Year Term, Dismisses Speculation Over Stability

Madurai: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and Chidambaram MP Thol. Thirumavalavan expressed confidence that the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government would complete its full five-year term without any disruption, while responding to former Chief Minister and main opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M K Stalin's recent remarks that the government could fall before completing its tenure.

Addressing reporters at a private residence here on Tuesday, Thirumavalavan said only Stalin could explain the basis of his remarks.

"We should ask M K Stalin why he said the TVK government is likely to fall soon. I do not know from what perspective he made that remark," he said.

Reiterating the VCK's commitment to the ruling coalition, Thirumavalavan said his party would continue to support the TVK government. He added that the Left parties and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) would also honour the commitments they had made to the government.

"The Congress had announced its support for the TVK even before the other parties. It has also stated that it will remain in alliance with the TVK until the local body and parliamentary elections," he said.

"Therefore, I am confident that the TVK government will function successfully for five years without any disruption."