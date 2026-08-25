VBU Faculty Association Condemns JU Vandalism, Attack On Visva-Bharati Students
Visva-Bharati University Faculty Association says it is the administration's responsibility to ensure freedom of opinion, right to protest, and safe academic environment.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 6:59 PM IST|
Updated : August 25, 2026 at 7:13 PM IST
Bolpur: Professors at Visva-Bharati University have raised their voices against clashes and vandalism of artist Nandalal Bose-designed Jadavpur University (JU) emblem, and attacks on protesting students at Visva-Bharati.
The Visva-Bharati University Faculty Association (VBUFA) has demanded that the safety of students be ensured on both campuses. In a statement, the association expressed concern over the entry of outsiders into the campus, political pressure, and attacks on students. The faculty body maintained that regardless of differences in opinion or political stance, a university must never be turned into a battleground; both the democratic rights and the safety of students must be guaranteed.
At JU, allegations arose that outsiders attacked under the cover of darkness, and CCTV footage of the incident circulated on social media. Amidst these events, reports emerged that the historic university emblem at Gate No. 4 was vandalised and was subsequently repaired.
Following the incident, university authorities lodged a complaint against unidentified outsiders. However, the Visva-Bharati faculty association questioned the need to bring in outsiders to exert pressure or oppose student meetings and programmes held within the campus. They argued that while differences of opinion are natural in an academic setting, resolutions should be reached through dialogue. Inciting tension by bringing in outsiders or attacking students cannot be condoned, they added.
Alongside the JU incident, the association’s statement also highlighted Visva-Bharati incident. In July, a Left-wing student organisation held a hunger strike demanding the resignation of the then-Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. It was alleged that ABVP supporters from outside the university attacked the participants during that programme. Although a video of the incident has surfaced on social media, the professors' association claims it remains unclear what action has been taken against the accused.
VBUFA views the incidents at both universities through the same lens. They argue that when battles over political ideology breach the confines of the academic campus, students suffer the most. Consequently, the association has demanded an impartial investigation and swift action against the culprits from the university administration.
Visva-Bharati shares a long and profound connection with Nandalal Bose. This master artist was a close associate of Rabindranath Tagore; his artistic vision and body of work are inextricably linked to the heritage of Visva-Bharati’s Kala Bhavana. Championing the distinctiveness of Indian art, his works deeply influenced subsequent generations of artists. Nandalal Bose and his artist-disciples also played a pivotal role in illustrating the Constitution of India. Thus, for the professors of Visva-Bharati, the alleged destruction of the JU emblem—designed by Bose—is not merely an act of vandalism against property, but an assault on the cultural heritage of the academic sphere.
Professor Tathagata Chowdhury, President of VBUFA, stated, "The safety of Visva-Bharati students is paramount. Attacks by outsiders or any form of political pressure in this regard cannot be tolerated. An impartial investigation must be conducted, and action needs to be taken against those responsible."
The professors' association asserts that whether at JU or Visva-Bharati, a university is not an arena for political conflict. It is the administration's responsibility to ensure freedom of opinion, the right to protest, and a safe academic environment. Failure to fulfill this duty does not merely affect a single university; it raises questions about the atmosphere of the entire education system.
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