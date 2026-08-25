ETV Bharat / state

VBU Faculty Association Condemns JU Vandalism, Attack On Visva-Bharati Students

Bolpur: Professors at Visva-Bharati University have raised their voices against clashes and vandalism of artist Nandalal Bose-designed Jadavpur University (JU) emblem, and attacks on protesting students at Visva-Bharati.

The Visva-Bharati University Faculty Association (VBUFA) has demanded that the safety of students be ensured on both campuses. In a statement, the association expressed concern over the entry of outsiders into the campus, political pressure, and attacks on students. The faculty body maintained that regardless of differences in opinion or political stance, a university must never be turned into a battleground; both the democratic rights and the safety of students must be guaranteed.

At JU, allegations arose that outsiders attacked under the cover of darkness, and CCTV footage of the incident circulated on social media. Amidst these events, reports emerged that the historic university emblem at Gate No. 4 was vandalised and was subsequently repaired.

Following the incident, university authorities lodged a complaint against unidentified outsiders. However, the Visva-Bharati faculty association questioned the need to bring in outsiders to exert pressure or oppose student meetings and programmes held within the campus. They argued that while differences of opinion are natural in an academic setting, resolutions should be reached through dialogue. Inciting tension by bringing in outsiders or attacking students cannot be condoned, they added.

Alongside the JU incident, the association’s statement also highlighted Visva-Bharati incident. In July, a Left-wing student organisation held a hunger strike demanding the resignation of the then-Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. It was alleged that ABVP supporters from outside the university attacked the participants during that programme. Although a video of the incident has surfaced on social media, the professors' association claims it remains unclear what action has been taken against the accused.