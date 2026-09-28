VBA Moves Bombay High Court Against SIR In Maharashtra; Says Eligible Voters Left Out
A bench of the High Court scheduled the hearing on the petition, filed by Sagar Ramesh Gavai and Rafiq Ilahi Khan, on October 5.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
Mumbai: Two leaders from Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) have filed a petition in the Bombay High Court, alleging that the names of eligible voters were improperly excluded during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) for electoral rolls undertaken by the Election Commission (ECI) of India in Maharashtra.
Senior advocate Prakash Ambedkar, who is the VBA chief, submitted the petition on Monday before a bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna, which scheduled the hearing for October 5.
Sagar Ramesh Gavai (Youth President of the VBA) and Rafiq Ilahi Khan have filed the petition in which they have demanded the disclosure of the order regarding the implementation of the SIR process in the state and the reasons cited for it. They have also sought transparency regarding the procedure and its legal basis.
Furthermore, the petition requests directives to ensure appropriate safeguards to prevent the exclusion of eligible voters' names from the electoral roll. Objections have been raised regarding the methods used to collect documents during the door-to-door data collection drive and the categorization of voters into groups such as 'absent,' 'migrated,' 'deceased,' 'duplicate entries,' and 'non-traceable.'
The petitioners have sought judicial protection to ensure the process is conducted transparently and in compliance with legal regulations. They have demanded that clear instructions regarding the SIR process be issued in multiple languages and that there be equal availability of both online and offline modes for document verification, correction, and submission.
The petition demands an effective legal mechanism to appeal against the deletion of a name from the electoral roll. It also seeks steps to ensure that no eligible voter is deprived of their right to vote due to procedural errors or inadequate communication during the SIR process.
While not opposed to the process itself, the petitioners object to the flawed methodology. While presenting the petition in court, Ambedkar clarified that there is no intention to halt the SIR process or to question the Election Commission of India's authority to implement it.
The petition has been filed at a time when the SIR process is underway across the country. The final electoral roll under the process is scheduled to be published on November 4.
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