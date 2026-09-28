ETV Bharat / state

VBA Moves Bombay High Court Against SIR In Maharashtra; Says Eligible Voters Left Out

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: Two leaders from Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) have filed a petition in the Bombay High Court, alleging that the names of eligible voters were improperly excluded during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) for electoral rolls undertaken by the Election Commission (ECI) of India in Maharashtra.

Senior advocate Prakash Ambedkar, who is the VBA chief, submitted the petition on Monday before a bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna, which scheduled the hearing for October 5. Sagar Ramesh Gavai (Youth President of the VBA) and Rafiq Ilahi Khan have filed the petition in which they have demanded the disclosure of the order regarding the implementation of the SIR process in the state and the reasons cited for it. They have also sought transparency regarding the procedure and its legal basis. Furthermore, the petition requests directives to ensure appropriate safeguards to prevent the exclusion of eligible voters' names from the electoral roll. Objections have been raised regarding the methods used to collect documents during the door-to-door data collection drive and the categorization of voters into groups such as 'absent,' 'migrated,' 'deceased,' 'duplicate entries,' and 'non-traceable.'