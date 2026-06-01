ETV Bharat / state

VB-G RAM G: Telangana Government Seeks Restoration Of Power To Take Up Works, Removal Of Two Month's Break

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to implement the Vikasit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozagar and Ajeevik Mission (Grameen) (VB-G RAM G) scheme, provided the Centre amends two provisions: restoring the state government's power to allocate works and removing the two-month break during the peak agricultural activities. In this regard, the state government has decided to write a letter to the Centre soon.

In the old scheme, state governments decided which works to undertake, and the Centre allocated funds accordingly. But the new scheme has taken away this power. Now, the Centre decides which work to be taken up in which state and area. The new scheme also puts break to taking up works for two months during the peak agricultural activities.

Since the Congress rules Telangana, the state worries that works as per the local demand may not receive sanction from the Centre. It also argues that the two-month break during the sowing season would cause losses to the labourers. For these reasons, the state government has decided to write and seek these two amendments in the new Act.