VB-G RAM G: Telangana Government Seeks Restoration Of Power To Take Up Works, Removal Of Two Month's Break
The Telangana Government has decided to write a letter to the Centre seeking these two amendments in the VB -G RAM G Act.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to implement the Vikasit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozagar and Ajeevik Mission (Grameen) (VB-G RAM G) scheme, provided the Centre amends two provisions: restoring the state government's power to allocate works and removing the two-month break during the peak agricultural activities. In this regard, the state government has decided to write a letter to the Centre soon.
In the old scheme, state governments decided which works to undertake, and the Centre allocated funds accordingly. But the new scheme has taken away this power. Now, the Centre decides which work to be taken up in which state and area. The new scheme also puts break to taking up works for two months during the peak agricultural activities.
Since the Congress rules Telangana, the state worries that works as per the local demand may not receive sanction from the Centre. It also argues that the two-month break during the sowing season would cause losses to the labourers. For these reasons, the state government has decided to write and seek these two amendments in the new Act.
The state government also has reservations about the funding mechanism outlined in the new scheme. In the old scheme, the states received 100% funding. But in the new scheme, the Centre provides only 60% of the funds for the works undertaken while states must contribute the remaining 40%. Officials have estimated that this will place a burden of Rs. 2,000 crore on the state.
The government is also considering launching its own employment guarantee scheme for the labour class if the Centre rejects the two amendments it sought. Maharashtra is currently implementing a special employment scheme. The state government has instructed officials to study it. State officials have collected information from Maharashtra. The feasibility of its implementation in Telangana is being examined. A report in this regard is expected to be submitted before the next cabinet meeting.
The old employment guarantee scheme, MGNREGA, ends by the end of June, and the new scheme will come into force immediately. All state governments have to convey their readiness to implement it at the earliest. The Telangana government is expected to discuss it in the cabinet and approve it.
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