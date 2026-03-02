ETV Bharat / state

Vasavya Mahila Mandali Empowers Women In Andhra Pradesh For Over Five Decades

Vijayawada: In 1969, a quiet but powerful revolution began from a small room. There were no slogans, no loud promises, but simple belief - when a woman stands on her own feet, an entire family, and often a whole community, rises with her. That belief gave birth to Vasavya Mahila Mandali, an organisation that has spent more than five decades supporting women pushed to the margins of society and helping them reclaim dignity and independence.

Founded under the guidance of former Member of Parliament Chennupati Vidya, Vasavya reached out to lakhs of single women, homemakers, adolescent girls, school dropouts and the elderly to upskill them in Andhra Pradesh. In districts like NTR district, Alluri Seetharama Raju district and Sri Sathyasai district, the organisation works to prevent child marriages and promote girls' education.

Girls are not only enrolled in schools but also encouraged to become leaders. Child panchayats are formed to encourage education among children. Those who have dropped out are supported through Transition Learning Centres.

With time, Vasavya evolved and introduced vocational and modern training programmes. From tailoring and beautician courses to fashion designing, Tally, GST, software and hardware training, girls have been trained on various skills.

One of Vasavya’s most notable initiatives is in the field of renewable energy. Women are being trained as solar photovoltaic (PV) technicians. They learn to install and maintain solar panels, receive free toolkits and are linked to employment opportunities and loans. Nearly 500 women are now skilled professionals in the solar energy sector.