Various Organisations Protest Outside Jodhpur Jail Demanding Wangchuk's Release

Jodhpur: Various organisations staged a protest outside Jodhpur Central Jail on Wednesday, demanding the release of environment activist Sonam Wangchuk, lodged there after being detained under the National Security Act. However, the police prevented them from entering the jail. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear his plea on Thursday.

Police blocked the CMHO office and other nearby roads near the jail as a precaution, leading to significant inconvenience to the public. Rtd Colonel Sarvadaman Singh, who led the Save Aravali movement, also reached Jodhpur to join the protest. He said the Supreme Court will hear a petition on Wangchuk's release on February 26.

"The government has not yet presented any concrete evidence against Wangchuk that could prove the charges against him. Therefore, it is hoped that he may be released. The hearing on Aravali is also scheduled on the same day," Singh said. The organisations submitted a memorandum to the President.