Various Organisations Protest Outside Jodhpur Jail Demanding Wangchuk's Release
Protesters said the Supreme Court, which will hear the plea on Thursday, is asking the Centre for consideration, but it is not issuing an order.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 6:29 PM IST
Jodhpur: Various organisations staged a protest outside Jodhpur Central Jail on Wednesday, demanding the release of environment activist Sonam Wangchuk, lodged there after being detained under the National Security Act. However, the police prevented them from entering the jail. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear his plea on Thursday.
Police blocked the CMHO office and other nearby roads near the jail as a precaution, leading to significant inconvenience to the public. Rtd Colonel Sarvadaman Singh, who led the Save Aravali movement, also reached Jodhpur to join the protest. He said the Supreme Court will hear a petition on Wangchuk's release on February 26.
"The government has not yet presented any concrete evidence against Wangchuk that could prove the charges against him. Therefore, it is hoped that he may be released. The hearing on Aravali is also scheduled on the same day," Singh said. The organisations submitted a memorandum to the President.
Kavita Srivastava, national president of the People's Union for Civil Liberties, said Wangchuk has been in jail for five months. "This detention law itself is considered illegal. The National Security Act is being used as a weapon. The Supreme Court is asking the government to consider it, but is not issuing an order. Wangchuk wants the government fulfil its promise. He needs to be released immediately," he said, adding that a large number of people will join the protests in the coming days.
Social activist Himanshu Kumar, who is on a padayatra in the Aravalli region, said, "We came to meet Wangchuk in support of his release and to protest his arrest. But the police stopped us. We want his early release."
Wangchuk was transferred from Ladakh to Jodhpur Central Jail on September 26, 2025. His wife, Geetanjali J Angmo, filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging his arrest under the NSA.
