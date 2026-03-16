ETV Bharat / state

Varanasi's Annapurna Temple Kitchen Resumes Services After Govt Intervenes

Varanasi: The 'prasad' distribution process at the Annapurna Temple's 'Annakshetra' (community kitchen) in Varanasi resumed on Monday after the facility remained shut for a day due to LPG shortage.

On Sunday, some devotees partook in free meals at the 'Annakshetra' but due to the depletion of gas cylinders, several others returned disappointed, unable to receive 'prasad'.

On information, the Varanasi district administration immediately arranged for LPG cylinders to be made available at the temple premises, following which, the 'prasad' distribution process resumed.

Notably, this was the first time that the 'Annakshetra' had closed down as the kitchen had operated even during the Covid lockdown in 2020 and 2021.