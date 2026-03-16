Varanasi's Annapurna Temple Kitchen Resumes Services After Govt Intervenes
Annapurna Temple's 'Annakshetra', which has been operating for the last 35 years, feeds over 20,000 devotees and underprivileged people every day.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST
Varanasi: The 'prasad' distribution process at the Annapurna Temple's 'Annakshetra' (community kitchen) in Varanasi resumed on Monday after the facility remained shut for a day due to LPG shortage.
On Sunday, some devotees partook in free meals at the 'Annakshetra' but due to the depletion of gas cylinders, several others returned disappointed, unable to receive 'prasad'.
On information, the Varanasi district administration immediately arranged for LPG cylinders to be made available at the temple premises, following which, the 'prasad' distribution process resumed.
Notably, this was the first time that the 'Annakshetra' had closed down as the kitchen had operated even during the Covid lockdown in 2020 and 2021.
Across its two units, approximately 20,000 devotees and members from underprivileged sections of society partake in free meals daily. The 'Annakshetra' has been continuously operating for the last 35 years. However, Sunday marked the first instance in which the kitchen of one of the units had to be shut down due to lack of gas cylinders, leaving approximately 10,000 devotees and underprivileged individuals deprived of meals.
Shankar Giri Maharaj, Mahant of the Annapurna Temple, said the district administration has arranged for a supply of 20 gas cylinders and a fixed quota of 26 cylinders has been allocated specifically for this temple. In the coming days, the facility of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) will also be made available via pipeline connection, providing permanent solution to the issues currently faced, he added.
Currently, both the units of the Annapurna Temple's Annakshetra are fully operational. With the allocation of fixed cylinder quota, concerns regarding future supply issues have also been effectively resolved, a temple official said.
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