Varanasi To Launch Public Bike Sharing System Under Smart City Project
Varanasi will introduce an app-based public bike-sharing system with over 300 cycles and e-bikes across 30 stations to reduce pollution and ease traffic congestion.
Published : April 26, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST
Varanasi: Under the Smart City project, the Varanasi municipal corporation is set to launch a public bike sharing system in the city soon, aimed at reducing rising pollution levels and easing traffic congestion. The initiative is expected to benefit lakhs of pilgrims and tourists visiting the city, while also providing an affordable and convenient mode of transport for students preparing for competitive examinations.
Smart City Public Relations Officer Shakambhari Nandan said on Saturday the initiative is being undertaken by the municipal corporation and Smart City administration to control increasing carbon emissions and streamline traffic movement.
Under the plan, more than 30 docking stations are being developed across the city, where over 300 bicycles and e-bikes will be stationed. The service is scheduled to be fully operational from August 1, 2026, and will be managed through a mobile application. He added that the bike sharing system, similar to those in cities like Bhopal, Indore, Chandigarh and Hyderabad, is a key step towards controlling carbon emissions and improving urban mobility.
Nandan explained that by entering the e-bike's serial number or scanning its QR code, the bike can be unlocked after making a nominal payment. Then, one can ride the e-bikes and can also lock them at the next docking station. This will work like a chain system.
The facility will include both bicycles and e-bikes, with the latter capable of covering up to 40 kilometres on a single charge. The bikes will also be equipped with a Global Positioning System (GPS) for real-time tracking.
Docking stations are being set up at key locations, including Sigra, Kachahari, Banaras Club, Pannalal Park VDA, Englishia Line, Ravindrapuri, Gurudham, BHU and the Cantonment area. The system will be integrated with the city’s Integrated Control and Command Centre for monitoring and management, officials said.
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