ETV Bharat / state

Varanasi To Launch Public Bike Sharing System Under Smart City Project

Varanasi: Under the Smart City project, the Varanasi municipal corporation is set to launch a public bike sharing system in the city soon, aimed at reducing rising pollution levels and easing traffic congestion. The initiative is expected to benefit lakhs of pilgrims and tourists visiting the city, while also providing an affordable and convenient mode of transport for students preparing for competitive examinations.

Smart City Public Relations Officer Shakambhari Nandan said on Saturday the initiative is being undertaken by the municipal corporation and Smart City administration to control increasing carbon emissions and streamline traffic movement.

Under the plan, more than 30 docking stations are being developed across the city, where over 300 bicycles and e-bikes will be stationed. The service is scheduled to be fully operational from August 1, 2026, and will be managed through a mobile application. He added that the bike sharing system, similar to those in cities like Bhopal, Indore, Chandigarh and Hyderabad, is a key step towards controlling carbon emissions and improving urban mobility.

Nandan explained that by entering the e-bike's serial number or scanning its QR code, the bike can be unlocked after making a nominal payment. Then, one can ride the e-bikes and can also lock them at the next docking station. This will work like a chain system.